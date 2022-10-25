Discount Tuesday: You can travel from Montreal to Toronto for under $55
All aboard fans of saving a few bucks. VIA Rail is offering a sweet Montreal to Toronto deal as part of its “Discount Tuesday” promotion.
Travellers who book a ticket by midnight (ET) tonight can save a few big ones on travel to Canada’s biggest city, starting Tuesday, November 1.
The promotion is flaunting 10% off on Business and Economy fares, the latter of which has its “Escape” deal for only $51. The only caveat for that deal, however, the train leaves at 6:20 am (and gets to Toronto just after 1 pm).
In fact, all travel in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor on trains departing before 8 am is on sale using the discount code “TUESDAY.”
Tickets must be purchased between now and 11:59 pm (ET) on October 25 — get moving.
The travel period for the promotion is valid from November 1 to November 7, 2022, inclusively.
More details can be found on the VIA Rail website.
