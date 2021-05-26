"Severe thunderstorms" expected for Montreal: Environment Canada

Montreal is kicking off the midweek under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued the statement for the Montreal metropolitan area this morning, calling for the development of thunderstorms “capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.”

The federal weather agency says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when “atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds and torrential rainfall.”

Boaters are being warned that “strong wind gusts” may surprise them over bodies of water.

Pedestrians and motorists are being warned that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees, and overturn large vehicles.

Intense lightning is also likely and the agency says in rare cases, thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” says the alert. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The alert is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Besides the potential downpour, “feels like “temperatures are expected to hover around the 35ºC mark until this evening, before dipping down to 30ºC.

The agency asks citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.