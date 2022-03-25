Happy spring! 13 things to do in Montreal this weekend: March 25 to 27

It’s the first full weekend of spring in Montreal and the city is bustling with great things to do.

As Montreal regains a certain semblance of normalcy, the city is hosting some music, food, and arts — all the things that make Montreal Montreal.

And sure, the weather doesn’t look spectacular and the forecast calls for a grey and rainy weekend but at least it’s not snow…

Here are some fun things to do across the island for the last weekend of March. Seriously though, how are we already saying bye to March?

If you haven’t checked out Montreal’s giant skating rink at Quartier des Spectacles, now is your last chance as this is its last weekend.

Every day from 5 pm, the skating rink will be open to people looking to strap on the skates and hit the ice.

This is the rink’s last weekend hosting its “Disco Fever” night where DJs will spin 1970s tunes as you spin the ice.

When: Saturday, March 26

Time: 7:30 pm – 11 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Free

Half Moon Run, the popular indie rock band from Montreal, is rocking out at Théâtre Lionel-Groulx this weekend.

And sure, they’re not technically in Montreal this weekend but make the trip to Sainte-Thérèse, they’re worth it.

The group is known for its use of layered percussion, group vocals, and playing multiple instruments at the same time.

When: Saturday, March 26

Time: 8 pm

Where: Théâtre Lionel-Groulx, Sainte-Thérèse

Price: $52.75, available online

How about capping off your weekend with some laughs? Théâtre Ste-Catherine hosts Sunday night improv.

It’s spontaneous, it’s funny, it’s cheap.

When: Sunday, March 27

Time: 7 pm – 9 pm

Where: Théâtre Ste-Catherine, 264 rue Sainte-Catherine Est

Price: $10, available online

Cari Elise Fletcher, known mononymously by her last name, is an American singer and songwriter. Fletcher’s breakthrough single “Undrunk” was released in January 2019 and became her first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, and reached number one on Spotify’s Viral Chart in the United States.

When: Saturday, March 26

Time: 8 pm

Where: Théâtre Corona

Price: $37, available online

Montreal has welcomed an immersive Charles Monet exhibition, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.

Imagine Monet immerses visitors at Arsenal Contemporary Art for what is the exhibit’s world premiere.

Akin to the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition before the pandemic, the Monet exhibit displays more than 200 works from the artist through a projector, giant murals, and an immersive soundtrack.

The event explores works from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s and will “immerse the viewer in the heart of the works painted by the artist, particularly in France,” says the Arsenal Contemporary Art’s event listing.

When: Daily until April 10

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Arsenal Art Contemporain — 2020 Rue William

Price: $26 – $39, tickets only available online

The timeless Place des Arts is showing the equally timeless Romeo & Juliet story in ballet form.

Follow the Montague and Capulet families as a war wages against each after Romeo and Juliet meet.

When: From now until March 27

Time: 8 pm (Friday), 2 & 8 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Place des Arts

Price: $50 0 $149, available online

The annual Happening Gourmand restaurant festival is back for the first time in two years, and dare we say, this year’s edition is better than ever.

The 14th annual Happening Gourmand is taking place from now until April 3, and 11 of Old Montreal’s most prestigious restaurants are participating.

Check out all the participating spots right here.

When: From now until April 3

Time: Varying times

Where: Various spots

Price: under $40

Three words: maple syrup taffy.

It’s slurpin’ season and you can’t top Quebec spots. Check out our favourites right here.

A dramatic kinetic laser performance installation is taking place at New City Gas by Japanese multimedia artist Shohei Fujimoto.

The exhibit invites guests to “exist in a space and time all on its own.”

Trippy.

When: From now until April 10

Time: 4:30 to 8 pm

Where: New City Gas – 950 rue Ottawa

Price: $19 – $28, available online

Every outlet at Montreal’s biggest food court will be serving brunch from Saturday to Sunday.

Breakfast pizza? Brunch poutine? Middle Eastern, Indian, and Japanese eggs?

It’s got it all.

We’re talking 13 different brunch options, all at one spot. Go big.

When: March 19 & 20

Time: Brunch offered 11:30 am to 3 pm (open until 8 pm)

Where: 705 rue Ste. Catherine Ouest, Eaton Centre

Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?

The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.

It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Head out to Saint-Bruno and kick your feet up and relax at Förena Cité Thermale.

Set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno and inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

When: Every day

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

Where: 250 Rang des Vingt Cinq Est, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.

It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.

When: Every day

Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave