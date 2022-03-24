It's your last chance to check out Montreal's giant FREE skating rink

If you haven’t checked out Montreal’s giant skating rink at Quartier des Spectacles, now is your last chance. Until April 3, every day from 5 pm, skating enthusiasts can hit up L’Esplanade Tranquille and enjoy slipping and sliding on one of the best outdoor rinks around.

The best part? Saturday nights are disco-themed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quartier des spectacles (@quartierdesspectacles_mtl)

Who hasn’t dreamt of gliding gracefully to the infectious sounds of 70s artists like Boney M., Donna Summer, and The Bee Gees to name a few. It’ll feel like Saturday Night Fever, except on skates.

The 300-metre long elevated refrigerated rink was originally part of the 23rd edition of the Montréal en Lumière festival at the Quartier des Spectacle. Since opening at the peak of winter, the rink has been free for anyone to use.

While people are encouraged to bring their own skates, you can easily rent a pair on-site. The schedule is as follows:

During the winter and spring, the Esplanade serves as an outdoor skating rink. In the summer, it will host public art shows and theatre performances.