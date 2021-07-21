5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, July 21

Dollar Cinema is an absolute gem of a find. They show second-run movies at a two-screen venue (only in English) for only $2.50
Think about it as a midpoint between a big chain movie theatre and Netflix.
Tonight, Dollar Cinema is showing Bo Burnham’s Inside, Spiral, Godzilla vs. Kong, Lift Like A Girl, Scoob, and much more. Check out the website for the complete listing.
Oh yeah, snacks are $1.
When: Wednesday, July 21
Time: Varies per selection
Where: 6900 Boulevard Decarie, Côte Saint-Luc
Price: $2.50 general admission
Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.
Featuring a night-time walk that’s lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.
When: From now until October 16
Time: 10 pm
Where:1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: Starts at $12.50, available online
Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).
DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility put to the test!
When: Wednesday, July 21
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Where: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Starts at $25.95, available online
With baseball/softball season in full swing, check out the batting cages to get your timing down pact.
Coup Sûr has six pitching machines all throwing at various speeds and each machine throws either baseballs or softballs. They supply bats and helmets and boast an impressive Baseball Town store if you’re looking for some gear.
They offer stellar deals at both the pro shop and the batting cages since baseball/softball are synonymous with summer.
When: Every day
Time: 10 am to 10 pm
Where: 3835 Boulevard Curé-Labelle, Laval
Price: 1 token (20 pitches): $5.75/ 5 token special (100 pitches): $23.00