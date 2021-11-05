11 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 5 to 7

With spooky season officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time to embrace the unavoidable winter chill and jump headfirst into the holidays.

As we ease into the first weekend of November, we also get ready to fall back for Daylight Saving Time, which ends this Sunday. What you do with the hour gained is up to you, but if you need ideas for weekend plans, we’ve got more than a few.

Here are 11 events and activities you should keep on your radar for the upcoming weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

Ready for a round three rematch?

The last time the Habs met the Golden Knights was June 24, the night the Canadiens won the series that booked them a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

To purchase tickets for the game click here.

When: Saturday, November 6

Times: 7 pm

Where: Bell Centre

Price: Varies, available online

As a part of Greenhound Canada Greenspaces’ Plant Education Series, this activity will show you some widely used techniques which can be used to make plant “babies,” which you can take home.

When: Saturday, November 6

Times: 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Where: LEAVES HOUSE, 1800 Avenue McGill

Price: $15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Dulgar (@standupkris)

Peroni is hosting a series of comedy nights in November. Arrive early for a bite to eat and for a great view of the stage. First come, first served.

Getting there will be a breeze since indoor parking is FREE at the SunLife building!

For tickets and information, click here.

When: Friday, November 5

Times: 8:30 pm – 10 pm

Where: 1155 Metcalfe

Price: $17

What’s better than drinking and dancing on a Friday night? Doing it with glow sticks, of course.

For tickets and more info on the event, click here.

When: Friday, November 5

Times: 9 pm

Where: Muzique, 3781 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Price: $10 – $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centre PHI (@phicentre)

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily

Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul W,

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mckibbin’s Irish Pub (@mckibbinsirishpub)

Led by a professional ghost storyteller, the Haunted Montreal Pub Crawl visits three haunted pubs. Starting at McKibbin’s Irish Pub on Bishop Street, guests will not only learn about many of the haunted drinking establishments in the city but will also hear Montreal’s most infamous ghost stories.

When: Sunday, November 7

Times: 3 pm to 5 pm

Where: 1426 Rue Bishop

Price: $24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)