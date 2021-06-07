10 pandemic-friendly things to do in Montreal this week: June 7 to 13

Is Montreal starting to feel a little bit more like Montreal lately?

Amid the latest round of reopenings across the province, here are 10 pandemic-friendly things worth checking out across Montreal this week.

We no longer have to rely exclusively on Netflix and takeout to keep us occupied — here are some things you can enjoy safely around Montreal this week.

This two-storey, indoor-outdoor market is right on the canal and offers fresh produce, coffee, baked good, and hooch for people who want to be as Old Port, as Old Port can be.

Sure you can take a kayak or canoe but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in swan?

Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.

When was the last time you went to a museum?

The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle

The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” which highlights North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.

As if Montreal’s reopening isn’t enough to brighten our spirits, tulips are in full bloom atop Mont-Royal, offering gorgeous orange and yellow hues to really signify the arrival of spring.

Talk about Instagram worthy.

Take a zip across Old Montreal.

For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.

The newly renovated Biodôme de Montréal is open after having gone major renovations over the past two years.

The iconic space’s renovations are highlighted by a new “multisensory and immersive experience,” as guests can make their way through five ecosystems of the Americas.

The Biodôme is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm, and the Jardin Botanique is open daily from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Tickets cost a smooth $19 to enter each one.

It’s tough to get more Montreal than the Jardins Gamelin at the Quartier des Spectacles.

The space is full of thematic gardens, greenhouses, a butterfly house, and a musical atmosphere.

Grab a snack, soak up the sun, and chill out this week.

Remember movie theatres?

Cinemas opened across the province last week and Montreal’s most popular downtown spot is showing some good flicks including, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Wrath of Man.

Plus, you can eat popcorn inside again!

Bota Bota is open every day until 9 pm for people who are looking to get a massage, water circuit, or some serious spa time.

The past 14 months have been difficult, so take some time to relax.

We’re not trying to tell you how to live your life but gyms are finally reopening and believe us, it’ll do you good to get 14 months worth of frustration out at any of the city’s phenomenal fitness centres or studios.

B52 has an amazing setup and an even better steam room.