Everything reopening in Montreal today as it enters Orange Zone

Quebec has officially entered the next phase of its reopening plan, downgrading all of the province to Orange Zones as of June 11, including Montreal and Laval — its two biggest cities.

As such, various different sectors are permitted to reopen across the province.

This is the first time since September 28 that Montreal and Laval are classified as Orange Zones, according to the government’s colour-coded COVID-19 restriction levels.

High school students are no longer mandated to attend school on alternate days and school’s vaccination rollout begins. Different institutions will be coordinating with public health to vaccinate students between the ages of 12 and 17 who want their first shot.

Here’s what else is reopening across Quebec today, as per the government:

Bars, breweries, taverns, casinos

Outdoor terraces at bars, breweries, taverns, pubs, and casinos can welcome back customers, provided they seat a maximum of 2 adults per table from different addresses. (The occupants of a single private dwelling may be seated together at the same table.)

Establishments with the required permits may serve meals (following t)e same rules as restaurants.)

Cinemas & venues

Cinemas are permitted to increase capacity to a maximum of 250 people and eating/drinking inside is permitted again.

If the room can be sectioned off into 250-person areas, venues can hold a maximum capacity of 2,500 people.

Sports and fitness

Supervised outdoor activities involving “brief physical contact” may be carried out in groups of no more than 25 people. Authorized games, matches and leagues are permitted. Competitions and tournaments remain prohibited and no spectators are allowed.

Gyms are permitted to open with mask-wearing, physical distancing, and sanitization measures in effect. Take note, some gyms are requiring reservations before showing up.

As of June 25, festivals and other events presenting outdoor performances during which spectators are standing or sitting without assigned seats can be held across the province.

Quebec Premier says that as of August, the government plans to cease indoor mask-wearing indoor public places, for people who have received both COVID-19 vaccines.