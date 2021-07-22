5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, July 22
Happy almost Friday, folks.
We made it to the latter half of the workweek, and Montreal is bustling with a few intriguing things to do.
Want to devour poutine? Have a laugh? Maybe a spa day? Here’s what’s worth checking out across Montreal today, July 22.
Scott Faulconbridge at The Comedy Nest
As seen on Just For Laughs, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Showtime, and The Comedy Network, Scott Faulocnbridge is an internationally recognized “force for funny,” says the Comedy Nest. From shopping to parenting, takeout to TikTok, he finds comedy in every corner of life and will be set up at the Nest at the end of the week.
His shows feature opening acts and emcees from the Montreal comedy circuit.
He’s starting his run at the Nest tonight.
Time: 8 pm (and 10:30 pm on Saturday)
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)
Price: $6 – $12 on Thursday, $10 – $15 on Friday and Saturday
Le Grand Poutinefest
You might want to invest in a pair of stretchy pants over the next few weeks because a giant poutine festival has landed in Old Montreal.
The 12-day poutine festival, officially named Le Grand Poutinefest, has set up camp at the Quai de l’horloge from now until August 1.
When: From now until August 1
Time: 12 pm – 9 pm
Where: Quai de l’horloge
Price: Free admission
Voiles en Voiles
Ahoy matey!
Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.
When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal
Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
When was the last time you went to a museum?
The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle
The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.
When: The MMFA is one every day
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest
Price: $19, available online
Scandinavian Spa
Saint-Bruno’s gorgeous thermal spa is open for the summer season, and it’s calling you to release all those inner toxins.
The thermal spa centre, Förena Cité thermale, set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno, opened to the public last January.
Inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.
The spa specializes in a three-stage complete thermal cycle that will “maximize the benefits of thermotherapy to your body,” according to the spa’s website.
When: Thursday, July 22
Time: 10 am – 10 pm
Where: 50 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
Price: Ranges per activity, starts at $60 (more details online)