The smoothest bike paths to tackle around Montreal this spring

Spring has sprung in Montreal, and it’s prime time to tackle any of the city’s gorgeous bike paths.

Montreal has over 350 km worth of bike paths ranging from downtown vibes to the mountain trek to cycling by the rapids.

The warm weather and sunshine are just settling in, so we’re focusing on smooth and easy paths, and we’ll save the challenging treks for later in the summer.

Whether you’re cycling with a speed bike or checking out the city on a BIXI, there’s a path for every type of biker in Montreal this spring.

For in-depth maps, routes, and information, visit the Ça Roule Montreal website.

Maisonneuve Bike Path

Probably the most popular urban cycle path in Montreal, the de Maisonneuve Bike Path weaves cyclists through the core of downtown Montreal.

The 15-kilometre-long path takes bikers from Montreal West all the way to the east end of Montreal.

Lachine Canal

Among the most scenic bike paths in the city is the Lachine Canal multipurpose path – beginning in the Old Port of Montréal, it runs for almost 15 kilometres along a still-functioning boat canal, past the Atwater Market, and all the way to the Musée plein air de Lachine in the west, a beautiful sculpture garden right on the river.

Expect to glide by the beautiful architecture in Old Montreal, 19th-century industrial factories along the river, and green grass and fragrant flowers at Parc Rene Levesque.

Lasalle Bike Path

Take a ride through Lachine, Verdun, and Lasalle along a path that spans 25 kilometres and puts you right beside the Saint Lawrence River.

Parc Jean-Drapeau

If you really want to let loose, the Parc Jean-Drapeau bike path features 25 km of routes, including the historic Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve of the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada.

Nun’s Island

The Nun’s Island path crosses over the St-Lawrence River and features three bridges: de la Concorde, des Iles and the bridge next to the Pont Champlain.

Westmount/Outremont Bike Path

This bike path features two of Montreal’s wealthiest neighbourhoods, Westmount and Outremont, and offers a slew of unbelievable houses among a seriously steep hike up the mountain.

The ride is beautiful, albeit a bit hilly. If you’re looking for a more leisurely ride, this one might not be for you.

Mile End/Plateau Bike Path

Tackle the Mile-End/Plateau bike path and take in the Jean-Talon Market, two famous bagel spots (Fairmount and St-Viateur) and take in Saint Urbain, Avenue Laurier, Parc La Fontaine, and Rue Rachel.

Cap it all off with a breathtaking view from the city at the foot of Mont-Royal.