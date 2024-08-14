Montreal store already selling Demidov Canadiens jerseys

To say that Montreal Canadiens fans are excited about the arrival of Ivan Demidov would be a massive understatement.

Since the Habs selected the highly touted Russian forward fifth overall in this year’s NHL Draft, even folks who found themselves on the skeptical side of the rebuild have been getting psyched.

Unfortunately, fans eager to see him in action will have to wait until next year, as Demidov still has one season remaining on his KHL contract with SKA Saint Petersburg and has yet to obtain a Canadian visa.

Despite this, his absence from the active roster hasn’t stopped one local store from cashing in.

X user Emile Landry recently discovered that a downtown Lids location has started selling Demidov jerseys bearing the number 91.

Daily Hive contacted the store located on the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Metcalfe. A Lids employee confirmed that they are, in fact, “custom-made,” adding that they have garnered some “pretty strong reactions” from Habs fans.

While Demidov wears No. 91 in the KHL, he hasn’t officially chosen his NHL number yet. That means fans who don’t want to wait may end up with something extra unique.

Additionally, they’re made by Adidas, whose NHL contract expired last season. Upon signing a 10-year deal with the league, Fanatics has taken over NHL jersey production for the 2024-25 campaign.

As for when “official” Demidov jerseys might hit the shelves, the 2025 KHL playoffs are set to finish in late April, meaning he could potentially join the Canadiens for the final games of the upcoming season.

If not, Fall 2025 seems the most likely timeline for his debut.

“His intention is to fulfill the one year left on his [KHL] deal and then come to North America,” said Canadiens GM Kent Hughes in an offseason press conference. “Assuming those facts remain the same, yes, I expect him to be here next year.”