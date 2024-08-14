Colin White leaves Canadiens for another team in free agency

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Colin White has found a new home for the 2024-25 season, but it’s not in the NHL.

White, who spent part of last season with Montreal after being claimed off waivers, signed an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda, the minor league affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, on Tuesday.

We've signed forward Colin White to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. 🔗: https://t.co/0TNeAb4azc pic.twitter.com/7uywvV8Zg9 — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) August 13, 2024

At 27, White’s NHL career has hit a rough patch. Last season, he managed to appear in just 28 NHL games, splitting his time between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Canadiens. In that stretch, he didn’t record a single point and accumulated four penalty minutes, logging a +/- rating of -5.

The Boston native’s time in the AHL was slightly more productive. White put up five goals and 10 points in a 21-game stint with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2023-24.

Unsurprisingly, Habs general manager Kent Hughes didn’t seem to have a problem letting the UFA walk in the offseason.

Once a first-round draft pick by the Ottawa Senators (21st overall) in 2015, White has 320 NHL games under his belt. Throughout stints with four different teams, he’s amassed 113 points.

Despite not garnering enough interest from NHL teams on the free agency market, San Jose’s AHL affiliate sees him as a valuable addition to their leadership core.

“Colin brings a wealth of NHL and AHL experience to the Barracuda,” said Barracuda GM Joe Will in a Tuesday press release. “He will provide centre depth and we’re excited for him to join our team.”