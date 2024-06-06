Montreal Ritz-Carlton hosting lavish '50s-themed Grand Prix party

Looking for last-minute Grand Pix weekend plans but still want to go all out? Look no further than Montreal’s historic Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

With the return of their annual Grand Prix party, the Ritz is hosting what may arguably be the most lavish F1-themed event in town. And luckily, some tickets are still available.

Kicking off on Friday evening, this year’s Grand Prix party, will embrace a 1950s motif. The hotel will be turned into a time machine, featuring portrayals of iconic figures like The Beatles, Elvis, and Marilyn Monroe. Meanwhile, Mercedes Canada and Louboutin will be on site, with specially themed lounges to complete the retro atmosphere.

In past years, the hotel, renowned for its timeless sophistication, has always gone with a distinct theme, such as “El Rincon de Havana” last June, which featured Latin dancers, specialized cocktails and live Cuban music.

Montreal’s biggest names were always present with the likes of Canadiens players Carey Price and Cole Caufield, and former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre all making appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Ritz-Carlton Montréal (@ritzcarltonmontreal)

Rocking from 6 pm to 2 am, this year’s attendees can look forward to being fully immersed in an experience that celebrates the music, fashion, and culinary delights of the era. Additionally, the event will feature a dynamic lineup of live musical performances.

The Ritz-Carlton’s 2024 Grand Prix party is held in collaboration with the Barry F. Lorenzetti Foundation, an organization committed to improving mental health care in Canada by bridging gaps in the current system.

Proceeds from tickets sold will be donated to them.

Interested in attending? Check out the party’s official event page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Ritz-Carlton Montréal (@ritzcarltonmontreal)

Where: 1228 Sherbrooke Street W

When: June 7

Time: 6 pm

Price: $1,226 a ticket