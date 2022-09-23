The cool weather may have started, but the Montreal food scene is hotter than ever.

With September bringing in a new season of satiating indulgence and cravings for foods to warm you from the inside out, the city is packed with old spots, new spots, and everything in between to end September in the tastiest way possible.

Here are some of the best restaurants to FALL in love with this month.

September is the start of a new season… not just fall, but café season.

And what better spot to sip the day away this month than at the café of the same name? This popular coffee shop is perfect for your caffeine fix, plus your savoury and sugar cravings with a collection of baked goods and some more filling plates, like sandwiches and a heaping plate of flapjacks.

Address: 2471 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: 514-934-5000

Located in the Montreal Marriott Chateau Champlain, Lloyd blends exotic and tropical inspirations with local ingredients and familiarities. Executive Chef Kevin Mougin and Pastry Chef Sylvain Vivier invite guests to take their tastebuds on a journey from the heart of Downtown Montreal through exquisite plates and cocktails.

Address: 1050 rue De La Gauchetière O

Phone: (514) 878-6799

From former members of the Ganadara family comes Jako, serving some of the best Korean and Japanese dishes around. From udon to donburi to katsu and even soju, this menu is perfect to warm your stomach and your soul as the cool weather starts to kick in. And the best part is unlike Ganadara, they actually take reservations.

Address: 1862 boul. de Maisonneuve O

Phone: 438-380-3840

Anyone with a sweet tooth knows that the cold weather kicks it into high gear, which makes places like O Beigne in Laval the perfect spot to visit this fall.

Specializing in homemade yeast donuts, these are the sweetest of treats made fresh every single day. If you can’t decide which flavour to try, we’re sure no one will judge you if you order more than one.

Address: 4721 boul. des Laurentides porte 3

Phone: 438-928-2989

“We have too many Italian restaurants in the city,” said no Montrealer ever.

Because we could never have enough, the introduction of Bella in Old Montreal over the summer was a very welcome addition to the ever-popular cuisine. Offering heaping plates of all of your favourites and an impressive list of cocktails, this is a must-visit this season (and all seasons for that matter).

Address: 351 Place d’Youville

Phone: 438-855-5994