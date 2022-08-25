Get it while it's hot: 5 Montreal restaurants you need to check out before August ends

August may be the Sunday of summer, but we don’t need to start fretting about September just yet. Montreal still has so much left to offer in its sunniest season and that includes the restaurant scene.

Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a bite with friends, sit down with a drink, or create your own culinary masterpiece, you know the city never disappoints.

Here are five restaurants in Montreal you need to check out in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloom Plant-Based Sushi (@bloomsushi)

From Chef Christian Ventura of such restaurants as Sushi Momo, Casa Kaizen, and BVRGER, comes Bloom Sushi’s second location. This news is pretty exciting, which is only fitting seeing as though it just opened in Quarter des Spectacles — one of Montreal’s most exciting neighbourhoods.

Address: 288 rue Ste. Catherine Ouest

Phone: 514-906-2005

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bazart (@bazartmontreal)

There’s still time to visit this absolutely dreamy terrasse and restaurant located in one of the city’s most historic buildings. Complete with a swing, hanging lights and decor that looks like you’ve been transported into a Pinterest board, this is definitely a spot you’ll want to check out before it’s gone until next year.

Address: 969 rue Wellington

Phone: (438) 940-2560

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krood Pokés et Tartares ◡̈ (@restaurant.krood)



Over in Pointe-Saint-Charles is this spot where you can build your own bowl or pick a signature creation. Plus you can grab tartare and cocktails to make it the ideal place to hang out with some serious California vibes.

Address: 2606 rue Saint-Patrick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPIRULINA 🌿 (@spirulinamtl)



If you’re looking for something light, refreshing and healthy, look no further than Spirulina. The perfect place for grab-and-go so you don’t waste a single second of precious time you could be soaking up the last bits of summer.

Address: 392 avenue Victoria

Phone: (514) 481-7000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brasseur de Montréal (@brasseurmtl)



Let’s be honest: There’s nothing better than a craft beer on a hot summer’s day and the city is filled with microbreweries just waiting to serve you some. Over in Griffintown, Montreal’s gorgeously gritty part of town is this fitting microbrewery that you can’t miss thanks to its tall, yellow tower. Grab some beer on tap and some bites of all your favourite pub food and let the night take you away.

Address: 1485 rue Ottawa

Phone: (514) 788-4500