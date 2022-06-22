6 best restaurants that opened in Montreal this spring

Spring always breathes new life into the city, but this year, it seems like spring breathed new restaurants all over the place… although in a foodie city like Montreal, that’s basically the same thing.

As we flip the calendar over to summer, keep these brand new spots on your radar from last season.

Here’s a quick roundup of some tasty Montreal restaurants that set up roots across the island over the past couple of months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nolan (@nolanmontreal)



Located in Griffintown, Nolan adds to the warm and friendly ambiance of the neighbourhood. Serving up a menu of farm-to-table deliciousness, this cafe-meets-restaurant-meets-wine-bar is definitely a spot to get on your radar.

Address: 1752 rue Notre-Dame Ouest

Phone: (438) 380-8038

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AquaFarina (@aqua_farina)

Aqua Farina recently opened not just one but two restaurants — one in Old Montreal and the other in Monkland Village.

Here, you can make a customizable pasta dish to really make your own work of art, or choose from the chef’s creations. And be sure not to miss out on the antipasti either.

Address: 121 rue de la Commune O | 5674 ave. de Monkland

Phone: (438) 380-7775 | (438) 380-7787

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrasse Carla (@terrassecarla)

You might have seen this new terrace atop the Hampton Inn in Chinatown pop up in your Instagram feed — and it’s no surprise why.

The terrace offers a stunning view of the city and features an exquisite menu from Chef Chanthy Yen, photo-worthy cocktail creations, and all-around unbelievable summer vibes.

Address: 985 boul. Saint-Laurent

Phone: 514-657-5296

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mignon (@mignonsteak)

Don’t be confused by the name — this cute, little spot that just opened in Saint-Henri packs big-time flavour.

While this restaurant may be known for its steak frites, you won’t be disappointed by anything on the menu.

Address: 2523 rue Notre-Dame O.

Phone: 514-419-5222

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℝ𝔼𝕊𝕋𝔸𝕌ℝ𝔸ℕ𝕋 𝕍𝔸ℕ𝔻𝔸𝕃𝔼 (@vandalemtl)

From the team behind Le Speakeasy comes Vandale, a new, cool, hip place with gourmet food and drinks set in a colourful, spunky setting. Like the art on the walls? As the name suggests, the space was “vandalized” by local Montreal talent.

Address: 120 rue McGill

Phone: (514) 903-7710

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Folfol par Damas (@thefolfol)

If you love the iconic Montreal restaurant Damas, then you’ll definitely love its sister restaurant, FolFol. Opened earlier this spring, this spot in Outremont serves up upscale Syrian street food.

Address: 1208 ave. Van Horne

Phone: 514-360-0101