6 best restaurants that opened in Montreal this spring
Spring always breathes new life into the city, but this year, it seems like spring breathed new restaurants all over the place… although in a foodie city like Montreal, that’s basically the same thing.
As we flip the calendar over to summer, keep these brand new spots on your radar from last season.
Here’s a quick roundup of some tasty Montreal restaurants that set up roots across the island over the past couple of months.
Nolan
View this post on Instagram
Located in Griffintown, Nolan adds to the warm and friendly ambiance of the neighbourhood. Serving up a menu of farm-to-table deliciousness, this cafe-meets-restaurant-meets-wine-bar is definitely a spot to get on your radar.
Address: 1752 rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Phone: (438) 380-8038
Aqua Farina
View this post on Instagram
Aqua Farina recently opened not just one but two restaurants — one in Old Montreal and the other in Monkland Village.
Here, you can make a customizable pasta dish to really make your own work of art, or choose from the chef’s creations. And be sure not to miss out on the antipasti either.
Address: 121 rue de la Commune O | 5674 ave. de Monkland
Phone: (438) 380-7775 | (438) 380-7787
Terrasse Carla
View this post on Instagram
You might have seen this new terrace atop the Hampton Inn in Chinatown pop up in your Instagram feed — and it’s no surprise why.
The terrace offers a stunning view of the city and features an exquisite menu from Chef Chanthy Yen, photo-worthy cocktail creations, and all-around unbelievable summer vibes.
Address: 985 boul. Saint-Laurent
Phone: 514-657-5296
Mignon
View this post on Instagram
Don’t be confused by the name — this cute, little spot that just opened in Saint-Henri packs big-time flavour.
While this restaurant may be known for its steak frites, you won’t be disappointed by anything on the menu.
Address: 2523 rue Notre-Dame O.
Phone: 514-419-5222
Vandale
View this post on Instagram
From the team behind Le Speakeasy comes Vandale, a new, cool, hip place with gourmet food and drinks set in a colourful, spunky setting. Like the art on the walls? As the name suggests, the space was “vandalized” by local Montreal talent.
Address: 120 rue McGill
Phone: (514) 903-7710
FolFol
View this post on Instagram
If you love the iconic Montreal restaurant Damas, then you’ll definitely love its sister restaurant, FolFol. Opened earlier this spring, this spot in Outremont serves up upscale Syrian street food.
Address: 1208 ave. Van Horne
Phone: 514-360-0101