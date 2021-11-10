You can get sausage lollipops at this new Romanian restaurant in Montreal
If your taste buds are hungry for some Romanian street food, a new restaurant in Le Plateau is offering sausage lollipops as part of their menu.
Mici D’ici, which opened in August, specializes in delicately spiced minced meat on a stick, which is called “mici” — a popular form of street food in Romania.
- You might also like:
- 16 meals in Montreal that you have to eat at least once
- 12 tasty new restaurants to dine at in Montreal this fall
- Some of the best Montreal foodie Instagram accounts you should be following
Mici D’ici says mici is “practically Romania’s national dish,” stating that the country of 19 million scarfed back 30 million mici during a national holiday in 2018.
Le Plateau’s newest Romanian spot offers the mici for $7, rolls it in garlic, smokes it on the grill, and serves the meat on a stick with the client’s choice of mustard.
Customers can also choose the trio which comes with a pop and truffle fries.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The mici is also available in poutine form for $12 because, Quebec.
Mici D’ici is open every day of the week except Mondays for foodies looking for a bit of eastern European flavour.
View this post on Instagram
Mici D’ici
Address: 19 avenue Mont-Royal Est
Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 11:30 am – 8:30 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 12 – 8 pm; closed Mondays