You can get sausage lollipops at this new Romanian restaurant in Montreal

If your taste buds are hungry for some Romanian street food, a new restaurant in Le Plateau is offering sausage lollipops as part of their menu.

Mici D’ici, which opened in August, specializes in delicately spiced minced meat on a stick, which is called “mici” — a popular form of street food in Romania.

Mici D’ici says mici is “practically Romania’s national dish,” stating that the country of 19 million scarfed back 30 million mici during a national holiday in 2018.

Le Plateau’s newest Romanian spot offers the mici for $7, rolls it in garlic, smokes it on the grill, and serves the meat on a stick with the client’s choice of mustard.

Customers can also choose the trio which comes with a pop and truffle fries.

The mici is also available in poutine form for $12 because, Quebec.

Mici D’ici is open every day of the week except Mondays for foodies looking for a bit of eastern European flavour.

Address: 19 avenue Mont-Royal Est

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 11:30 am – 8:30 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 12 – 8 pm; closed Mondays