A new all-day brunch spot is coming to Montreal next week

If you’re craving brunch at any time of the day, Le Passé Composé will have you covered.

Speaking of cover, the petite corner bistro specializes in covering your plate with delicious brunch-related specials, ranging from seasonal egg dishes, crêpes, bagels, french toast, smoothies, salads, and sandwiches.

The popular spot in The Village is opening an all-day brunch outlet at the Time Out Market Montréal on Thursday, September 30.

All-day hours at the popular food market will open every day at noon and close at 8 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

Le Passé Composé will serve up their famous foie gras poached eggs, panko French toast, St-Viateur bagels, and French toast fries.

FRENCH TOAST FRIES.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Passé Composé (@passecomposemtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Passé Composé (@passecomposemtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Passé Composé (@passecomposemtl)

The French brunch bistro has gluten-free and vegetarian options. Prices range from $23 to $32.

Happy brunching.