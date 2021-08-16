News

Here's what Montreal's Pride March looked like (PHOTOS)

Tyler Jadah
Aug 16 2021, 7:30 am
@fiertemontreal/Instagram

Montreal’s Pride March took place on Sunday, capping off a week-long festival that supports 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Marchers assembled at Jeanne-Mance Park at noon on Sunday for “one of the first physical gatherings in support of 2SLGBTQI+ communities since the start of the pandemic,” according to Fierté Montreal organizers.

The Sunday following Pride Week traditionally involves the Pride Parade in Montreal, which had to be scaled back due to the pandemic (resulted in no vehicles, floats, or contingents).

Under the theme “Together for All,” Sunday’s Pride March instead focused its attention on “the voices and opinions of our sexually and gender-diverse communities,” says Fierté Montréal Pride.

Before the march, a moment of silence was held at 2:30 pm in memory of the victims of HIV/AIDS and homophobia.

Jean-François Perrier, the Interim Director of the Montréal Pride Festival, said last week that the march is a “unifying activity open to all that will allow the advocacy and community aspects of the festival to shine.”

If you didn’t get a chance to take part in the event, or want to relive some of the colours, here’s what the Montreal Pride March looked like on Sunday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Orlando Gallardo (@rafaelogallardo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by π (@theindiancuber)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FanFan (@findathere)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lolocool (@laurentquet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by π (@theindiancuber)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @photo.shahrzad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by v i n c e. fotografie (@vincemto)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ms Julia Epiphany (@msjuliaepiphany)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bernard LeBeuf (@somnambuliste)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mdj4f.ca (@mdj4f.msh.bel)

