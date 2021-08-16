Here's what Montreal's Pride March looked like (PHOTOS)

Montreal’s Pride March took place on Sunday, capping off a week-long festival that supports 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Marchers assembled at Jeanne-Mance Park at noon on Sunday for “one of the first physical gatherings in support of 2SLGBTQI+ communities since the start of the pandemic,” according to Fierté Montreal organizers.

The Sunday following Pride Week traditionally involves the Pride Parade in Montreal, which had to be scaled back due to the pandemic (resulted in no vehicles, floats, or contingents).

Under the theme “Together for All,” Sunday’s Pride March instead focused its attention on “the voices and opinions of our sexually and gender-diverse communities,” says Fierté Montréal Pride.

Before the march, a moment of silence was held at 2:30 pm in memory of the victims of HIV/AIDS and homophobia.