Fly to Vancouver from Montreal for around $300 roundtrip next summer

With the summer coming to an end in a couple of weeks, is it too early to start thinking about next summer? We think not.

For about $300 or less, you can lock in summer vacation in western Canada thanks to cheap flights offered by Air Transat.

This is the first airline to offer cheap flights From Quebec (and Ontario) to Vancouver for the next summer season.

So far, roundtrip flights with airlines like Air Canada and WestJet are priced around $800 to $850.

Daily Hive found that flying to Vancouver nonstop on a roundtrip from Montreal can cost as low as $300.

The same is true for travellers beginning their journey in Vancouver.

There is a large variety of summer dates available (even long weekends).

And to fly to Montreal, YVR Deals found dates from “October, November, first half of December 2022 and January, February, late March, late April, May, June, July, August 2023.”

How to book the flight:

Go to Google Flights, Kayak or Skyscanner or FlightHub Put in Montreal as your departure city and Vancouver for your destination Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations.

YUL Deals notes on Google Flights dates are only available up to July 10, 2023.

“If you search for dates manually on Kayak or Skyscanner or FlightHub, you can find cheap flights up to August 11, 2023.”