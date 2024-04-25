Back in February, we learned that the Montreal Olympic Stadium would soon be getting an $870 million facelift.

As announced by members of Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s government, the main part of the upcoming renovations to Montreal’s “Big O,” built to host the 1976 Olympic Games, will feature the installation of a new technical ring and roof.

Doing that has sparked a big question for the city, though: what exactly do we do with the old roof?

With plenty of ideas floating around, the Montreal Olympic Park has launched an international idea competition for how to “reuse and valorize” components of old roof rather than let them go to waste.

From repurposing pieces for new construction projects to transforming them into functional art installations, the board is open to all suggestions, inviting both students and professional architects to participate in the “eco-creative challenge.”

The best ideas will be rewarded with monetary compensation, with $80,000 spread out through eight separate cash prizes.

Those interested in the competition will have to register by May 31 and submit their final proposals by June 11. Awards for the top submissions will be given out in the fall.

The current roof, which supports the tallest inclined tower in the world, is composed of 434 connectors, 42,000 square metres of membranes, and more than 12 kilometres of steel cables.

The Olympic Stadium construction project will begin this summer and last approximately four years. During that period, the Montreal skyline staple will be temporarily closed, while the surrounding park installations will continue to operate as usual.

The structure’s roof, mainly made of fibreglass and Teflon canvas, has accumulated many tears over its years of service and needs immediate replacement. Once completed, the new roof is expected to last for 50 years.

For more inofrmation on how to make a proposal submission, you can visit parcolympique.ca.