Canadiens will have every opportunity to draft Saku Koivu's son

The Montreal Canadiens have a dozen picks in the upcoming NHL draft. And one of them could be used to select a very familiar name.

Aatos Koivu, son of longtime Canadiens captain Saku Koivu, is expected to hear his name called by an NHL team at the podium at the Las Vegas Sphere next month. And if the cards fall into place, the Finnish forward could be donning the bleu, blanc, et rouge.

Logging 16 and 31 points over 28 games in Finland’s top U-20 league, Koivu, a centre like his father Saku and uncle Mikko, is a nifty offensive force with an imposing shot.

Aatos Koivu, son of Saku, pulled off this SILKY shootout winner for Finland’s U18s 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/KpDff9tbPi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 9, 2023

Despite only being 17, Koivu played most of the 2023-24 season with the U20 team and earned a few call-ups to the Liiga, Finland’s top league.

Projected to go somewhere in the top 100 at the draft, he is currently ranked No. 27 by NHL Central Scouting among European skaters.

Meanwhile, TSN insider Bob McKenzie has Koivu, who measures in at 6-foot, 165 pounds, going in the late second round (60th overall).

So, what are the odds he’ll be available to Montreal in that range? Pretty good, actually.

Of the Canadiens’ 12 picks in the draft, they have three in the second and third rounds.

Along with picking fifth overall and 26th overall (courtesy of a trade with the Winnipeg Jets), the Habs will also be on stage for the 57th overall pick as a result of a 2022 trade with the Colorado Avalanche that sent fellow Finn Artturi Lehkonen to Denver.

If Koivu slips below McKenzie’s 60th overall prediction, Montreal may get the chance to scoop him up in the third round with either the 70th or 78th overall selection.