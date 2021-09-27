How Montreal will be observing the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

When: Thursday, September 30

Time: 1 pm (suggested arrival starting at 12:30 pm)

Where: Place du Canada (near Peel & René Levesque) followed by a march to Place des Arts

The diocese of Montreal is holding an evening of prayers, honouring the first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Blessings and the installation of a new statue of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha by Archbishop Christian Lépine will take place. Members of the Kahnawake community will participate and Mohawk artists will be presenting artwork.

Guests are urged to wear the colour orange.

When: Thursday, September 30

Time: 7:30 – 9 pm

Where: 1085, rue de la Cathédrale

A series of talks, discussions, and performances will take place at McGill University’s First Peoples’ House on Zoom.

The event will be led by Elder Geraldine Standup (Traditional Healer from Kahnawa:ke) on the theme of hope and healing. Guests include throat singer Nina Segalowitz and youth from St. Edmund Elementary School.

When: Thursday, September 30

Time: 10 am – 11:30 am

Where: Zoom, link available here

If you are Indigenous and need support:

National Indian Residential School Crisis: 1-866-925-4419

Native Youth Crisis Line: 1-877-209-1266