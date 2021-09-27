How Montreal will be observing the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Canada’s first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is set to take place next week on September 30, coinciding with Orange Shirt Day.
Every Child Matters March
A gathering and march will be held at the Place du Canada on September 30. Organized by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, in partnership with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), this event is part of the “Every Child Matters” movement to commemorate the tragedy of Residential Schools.
Speakers, a ceremony, and drums will precede the march to Place-des-Arts, where speeches and artist’ performances will be held. Speakers include Indigenous leaders, Indigenous rights defenders, and Youth from Quebec and Labrador communities.
When: Thursday, September 30
Time: 1 pm (suggested arrival starting at 12:30 pm)
Where: Place du Canada (near Peel & René Levesque) followed by a march to Place des Arts
Evening of Prayers
The diocese of Montreal is holding an evening of prayers, honouring the first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Blessings and the installation of a new statue of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha by Archbishop Christian Lépine will take place. Members of the Kahnawake community will participate and Mohawk artists will be presenting artwork.
Guests are urged to wear the colour orange.
When: Thursday, September 30
Time: 7:30 – 9 pm
Where: 1085, rue de la Cathédrale
We Will Walk Together/Skàtne Entewathahìta
A series of talks, discussions, and performances will take place at McGill University’s First Peoples’ House on Zoom.
The event will be led by Elder Geraldine Standup (Traditional Healer from Kahnawa:ke) on the theme of hope and healing. Guests include throat singer Nina Segalowitz and youth from St. Edmund Elementary School.
When: Thursday, September 30
Time: 10 am – 11:30 am
Where: Zoom, link available here
If you are Indigenous and need support:
National Indian Residential School Crisis: 1-866-925-4419
Native Youth Crisis Line: 1-877-209-1266