Here are some of the best hot dogs you can find in Montreal

Montreal is known for both its classic establishments and its vibrant and progressive food scene that’s not afraid to break the rules. Amazing hot dogs can be found in both camps.

So whether you’re opting for a traditional dog, made with love by a greasy spoon, or something a little more ‘gourmet’, we here at Daily Hive have got you covered with a list of our favourite hot dogs in Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal Pool Room (@montrealpoolroom)

Although you won’t find any actual pool tables inside, Montreal Pool Room has been providing customers with classically prepared steamés since 1912. While it may look a little shabby from outside, this place certainly has character, and most importantly, some good dogs.

Address: 1217 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: 10 am – 4 am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Dogs® (@eatdirtydogs)

Dirty Dogs provides customers with indulgence, excess, and more hot dog choices than they ever thought to be possible. It is abundantly clear when stepping inside that they take their hot dogs seriously And as their name suggests, these things could get pretty messy.

Address: 3685 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: 11:30 am – 11 pm (closes at 4 am on weekends)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lester’s Deli (@lestersdeli)

Often regarded as one of the biggest names in Montreal smoked meat, this Outremont institution has been serving greasy delights for over 70 years. Their ballpark franks are a standout item on their menu and are sure not to disappoint.

Address: 1057 Bernard Ave, Outremont

Hours: 8 am – 9 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chez Tousignant (@cheztousignant)

Cheese and pickles on a hot dog?

While it may seem sacrilegious to some, those who have tried Chez Tousignant would do their best to convince you otherwise. This Little Italy greasy spoon, known best for its flipping of fast food conventions, is often called the best hot dog in the city, so they’re certainly doing something right.

If you’re looking for a new take on a classic dish, this is the place to be.

Address: 6956 Drolet St

Hours: 4 pm – 10 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELSA (@elsaphm)

This cocktail bar/seafood restaurant is the last place you would expect to fall in love with a hot dog at, but it happens every day. The reason is simple; it is utter perfection.

The foot-long Gaspor pork dog is served on a custom-made sesame seed bun and topped with fried leek coleslaw, apple, cabbage, and mustard. The final result is pure porky bliss.

Its size also makes it perfect for sharing, but hogging it to yourself is perfectly understandable.

Address: 4105 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Hours: 4 pm – 12 am