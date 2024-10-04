Montreal, one of North America’s largest cities, isn’t meeting its full potential as a sports hub.
Despite a metro population of about 4.2 million, the Montreal Canadiens are the city’s only team across the “Big Four” leagues — NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL — making it the biggest city in Canada and the US with just one major franchise.
Once home to both hockey and baseball, the Quebec metropolis has felt the absence of the Montreal Expos since their departure in 2004. Local efforts to revive an MLB franchise have yet to materialize, leaving fans longing for the return of their beloved team.
While Montreal is home to other teams, such as the CFL’s Alouettes, Victoire in the PWHL, and CF Montreal in Major League Soccer, none fall under the “Big Four” category.
In comparison to other major North American cities, Montreal’s single-team status stands out. Interestingly, larger cities south of the border, like Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, remain without any major franchises.
With that said, here’s how Montreal compares with other metropolitan areas in Canada and the United States, based on metropolitan statistical areas that include the city and its surrounding regions.
1. New York City (19.2 million)
- NFL: New York Giants, New York Jets
- NBA: New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets
- MLB: New York Yankees, New York Mets
- NHL: New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils
2. Los Angeles (13.1 million)
- NFL: Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers
- NBA: Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers
- MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels (in Anaheim)
- NHL: Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks
3. Chicago (9.2 million)
- NFL: Chicago Bears
- NBA: Chicago Bulls
- MLB: Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox
- NHL: Chicago Blackhawks
4. Dallas-Fort Worth (7.7 million)
- NFL: Dallas Cowboys
- NBA: Dallas Mavericks
- MLB: Texas Rangers
- NHL: Dallas Stars
5. Houston (7.1 million)
- NFL: Houston Texans
- NBA: Houston Rockets
- MLB: Houston Astros
- NHL: No NHL team
6. Toronto (6.7 million)
- NFL: No NFL team
- NBA: Toronto Raptors
- MLB: Toronto Blue Jays
- NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs
7. Washington, D.C. (6.3 million)
- NFL: Washington Commanders
- NBA: Washington Wizards
- MLB: Washington Nationals
- NHL: Washington Capitals
8. Atlanta (6.2 million)
- NFL: Atlanta Falcons
- NBA: Atlanta Hawks
- MLB: Atlanta Braves
- NHL: No NHL team (former team: Atlanta Thrashers)
9. Philadelphia (6.2 million)
- NFL: Philadelphia Eagles
- NBA: Philadelphia 76ers
- MLB: Philadelphia Phillies
- NHL: Philadelphia Flyers
10. Miami (6.1 million)
- NFL: Miami Dolphins
- NBA: Miami Heat
- MLB: Miami Marlins
- NHL: Florida Panthers
11. Phoenix (5.1 million)
- NFL: Arizona Cardinals
- NBA: Phoenix Suns
- MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks
- NHL: No NHL team (former team: Arizona Coyotes)
12. Boston (4.9 million)
- NFL: New England Patriots
- NBA: Boston Celtics
- MLB: Boston Red Sox
- NHL: Boston Bruins
13. San Francisco (4.7 million)
- NFL: San Francisco 49ers
- NBA: Golden State Warriors
- MLB: San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics
- NHL: San Jose Sharks
14. Riverside-San Bernardino (4.7 million)
- No major teams based directly in this area, but supported by LA teams (Rams, Chargers, Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, Kings, Ducks)
15. Detroit (4.3 million)
- NFL: Detroit Lions
- NBA: Detroit Pistons
- MLB: Detroit Tigers
- NHL: Detroit Red Wings
16. Montreal (4.2 million)
- NFL: No NFL team
- NBA: No NBA team
- MLB: No MLB team (former: Montreal Expos)
- NHL: Montreal Canadiens
17. Seattle (4.1 million)
- NFL: Seattle Seahawks
- NBA: No NBA team (former: Seattle SuperSonics)
- MLB: Seattle Mariners
- NHL: Seattle Kraken
18. Minneapolis-St. Paul (3.6 million)
- NFL: Minnesota Vikings
- NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves
- MLB: Minnesota Twins
- NHL: Minnesota Wild
19. San Diego (3.3 million)
- NFL: No NFL team (former: San Diego Chargers, now in LA)
- NBA: No NBA team
- MLB: San Diego Padres
- NHL: No NHL team
20. Tampa Bay (3.1 million)
- NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- NBA: No NBA team
- MLB: Tampa Bay Rays
- NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning
As Montreal looks to the future, basketball appears to be the most viable option for expanding its sports landscape.
The city’s enthusiasm for the sport is evident, with NBA Canada Series games consistently selling out at the Bell Centre and players around the league hyping up the city.
Unlike Vancouver, which struggled with the Grizzlies during their six seasons in the 1990s, the NBA has yet to explore the possibility of a team in Montreal. Fortunately, the city wouldn’t require significant infrastructure changes to accommodate a franchise, as it could play at the Bell Centre.
Here’s hoping we get the ball rolling somewhere down the line.