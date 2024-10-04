Montreal, one of North America’s largest cities, isn’t meeting its full potential as a sports hub.

Despite a metro population of about 4.2 million, the Montreal Canadiens are the city’s only team across the “Big Four” leagues — NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL — making it the biggest city in Canada and the US with just one major franchise.

Once home to both hockey and baseball, the Quebec metropolis has felt the absence of the Montreal Expos since their departure in 2004. Local efforts to revive an MLB franchise have yet to materialize, leaving fans longing for the return of their beloved team.

While Montreal is home to other teams, such as the CFL’s Alouettes, Victoire in the PWHL, and CF Montreal in Major League Soccer, none fall under the “Big Four” category.

In comparison to other major North American cities, Montreal’s single-team status stands out. Interestingly, larger cities south of the border, like Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, remain without any major franchises.

With that said, here’s how Montreal compares with other metropolitan areas in Canada and the United States, based on metropolitan statistical areas that include the city and its surrounding regions.

1. New York City (19.2 million)

NFL : New York Giants, New York Jets

: New York Giants, New York Jets NBA : New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets

: New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets MLB : New York Yankees, New York Mets

: New York Yankees, New York Mets NHL: New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils

2. Los Angeles (13.1 million)

NFL : Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers

: Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers NBA : Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers

: Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers MLB : Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels (in Anaheim)

: Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels (in Anaheim) NHL: Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks

3. Chicago (9.2 million)

NFL : Chicago Bears

: Chicago Bears NBA : Chicago Bulls

: Chicago Bulls MLB : Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox

: Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox NHL: Chicago Blackhawks

4. Dallas-Fort Worth (7.7 million)

NFL : Dallas Cowboys

: Dallas Cowboys NBA : Dallas Mavericks

: Dallas Mavericks MLB : Texas Rangers

: Texas Rangers NHL: Dallas Stars

5. Houston (7.1 million)

NFL : Houston Texans

: Houston Texans NBA : Houston Rockets

: Houston Rockets MLB : Houston Astros

: Houston Astros NHL: No NHL team

6. Toronto (6.7 million)

NFL : No NFL team

: No NFL team NBA : Toronto Raptors

: Toronto Raptors MLB : Toronto Blue Jays

: Toronto Blue Jays NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs

7. Washington, D.C. (6.3 million)

NFL : Washington Commanders

: Washington Commanders NBA : Washington Wizards

: Washington Wizards MLB : Washington Nationals

: Washington Nationals NHL: Washington Capitals

8. Atlanta (6.2 million)

NFL : Atlanta Falcons

: Atlanta Falcons NBA : Atlanta Hawks

: Atlanta Hawks MLB : Atlanta Braves

: Atlanta Braves NHL: No NHL team (former team: Atlanta Thrashers)

9. Philadelphia (6.2 million)

NFL : Philadelphia Eagles

: Philadelphia Eagles NBA : Philadelphia 76ers

: Philadelphia 76ers MLB : Philadelphia Phillies

: Philadelphia Phillies NHL: Philadelphia Flyers

10. Miami (6.1 million)

NFL : Miami Dolphins

: Miami Dolphins NBA : Miami Heat

: Miami Heat MLB : Miami Marlins

: Miami Marlins NHL: Florida Panthers

11. Phoenix (5.1 million)

NFL : Arizona Cardinals

: Arizona Cardinals NBA : Phoenix Suns

: Phoenix Suns MLB : Arizona Diamondbacks

: Arizona Diamondbacks NHL: No NHL team (former team: Arizona Coyotes)

12. Boston (4.9 million)

NFL : New England Patriots

: New England Patriots NBA : Boston Celtics

: Boston Celtics MLB : Boston Red Sox

: Boston Red Sox NHL: Boston Bruins

13. San Francisco (4.7 million)

NFL : San Francisco 49ers

: San Francisco 49ers NBA : Golden State Warriors

: Golden State Warriors MLB : San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics

: San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics NHL: San Jose Sharks

14. Riverside-San Bernardino (4.7 million)

No major teams based directly in this area, but supported by LA teams (Rams, Chargers, Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, Kings, Ducks)

15. Detroit (4.3 million)

NFL : Detroit Lions

: Detroit Lions NBA : Detroit Pistons

: Detroit Pistons MLB : Detroit Tigers

: Detroit Tigers NHL: Detroit Red Wings

16. Montreal (4.2 million)

NFL : No NFL team

: No NFL team NBA : No NBA team

: No NBA team MLB : No MLB team (former: Montreal Expos)

: No MLB team (former: Montreal Expos) NHL: Montreal Canadiens

17. Seattle (4.1 million)

NFL : Seattle Seahawks

: Seattle Seahawks NBA : No NBA team (former: Seattle SuperSonics)

: No NBA team (former: Seattle SuperSonics) MLB : Seattle Mariners

: Seattle Mariners NHL: Seattle Kraken

18. Minneapolis-St. Paul (3.6 million)

NFL : Minnesota Vikings

: Minnesota Vikings NBA : Minnesota Timberwolves

: Minnesota Timberwolves MLB : Minnesota Twins

: Minnesota Twins NHL: Minnesota Wild

19. San Diego (3.3 million)

NFL : No NFL team (former: San Diego Chargers, now in LA)

: No NFL team (former: San Diego Chargers, now in LA) NBA : No NBA team

: No NBA team MLB : San Diego Padres

: San Diego Padres NHL: No NHL team

20. Tampa Bay (3.1 million)

NFL : Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers NBA : No NBA team

: No NBA team MLB : Tampa Bay Rays

: Tampa Bay Rays NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning

As Montreal looks to the future, basketball appears to be the most viable option for expanding its sports landscape.

The city’s enthusiasm for the sport is evident, with NBA Canada Series games consistently selling out at the Bell Centre and players around the league hyping up the city.

Unlike Vancouver, which struggled with the Grizzlies during their six seasons in the 1990s, the NBA has yet to explore the possibility of a team in Montreal. Fortunately, the city wouldn’t require significant infrastructure changes to accommodate a franchise, as it could play at the Bell Centre.

Here’s hoping we get the ball rolling somewhere down the line.