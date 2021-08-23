Montreal's spectacular illuminated lantern festival is returning next month

Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns as the Gardens of Light returns to the city in September.

The eight-week festival will offer a “brand new journey,” says the Espace pour la vie website, focusing on this year’s theme, “An ode to the Moon.”

The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

“Begin your visit guided by the wolves howling and the moonlight,” says the website. Guests will be able to venture through three illuminated themed paths, the Japanese Garden, the First Nations Garden, and the Chinese Garden.

The Japanese Garden will be highlighted by poetry, followed by the “seasons of life” at the First Nations Garden. The Chinese Garden will be lit up by lanterns whispered by the “legend of Pangu, the giant who created the world.”

Event organizers say the new immersive and sensory exhibition combines art, science, technology, and emotion.

From September 3 to October 31, the lantern festival will shine brightly on a nightly basis at the Montreal Botanical Garden from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Tickets range from $8.25 (for children), $12.75 (for students), $15,50 (seniors), to $16.50 (adults), and are available for booking online right now.

When: September 3 – October 31

Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $8.25 – $16.50