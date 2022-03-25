Montreal en photo: 21 sensational shots of the city from the past week

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another edition of Montreal en Photo.
Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been photographed through the lens of a camera. And to no one’s surprise, this week’s Instagram submissions have wowed us once again.
As we head into the first official weekend of spring and celebrate the return of large social gatherings, let’s take a look back at the beautiful work our local photographers shared this past week.
- You might also like:
- Happy spring! 13 things to do in Montreal this weekend: March 25 to 27
- People LOVE taking pictures of their shoes at this Montreal metro station (PHOTOS)
If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.
But for now, here are 21 sensational shots of the city from the past week.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram