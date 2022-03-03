Two Montreal hospitals rank among the top 250 in the world

Hospitals all over the world have been the front line in the two-year war against COVID-19 and a new study has crowned the best health care institutions across the globe as a result.

The fourth annual ranking of the World’s Best Hospitals by Newsweek has been used to show the consistency and excellence of medical institutions, all of which have had to overcome the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19.

“The hospitals that have fared best during the pandemic are those that have learned to work faster by communicating better and breaking down internal silos,” said Dr. Gregory Katz, professor of Innovation & Value in Health at the University of Paris School of Medicine. “If there is one thing we take away from our fight against COVID-19, it’s the value of preparation. For hospital leaders, it’s all about choice, not chance.”

This year’s ranking studied over 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries around the globe and the results showed a “remarkable cross-section of excellence across the world.”

The US leads the ranking with 33 hospitals, followed by Germany with 14, Italy and France with 10 each, and South Korea with eight.

Newsweek says the goal of the study is to “provide the best data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance across countries.” The publication says it hopes the information will be useful to “patients and families seeking the best care for themselves and loved ones, but also to hospitals as they benchmark themselves against their peers during a period of unprecedented change.”

Newsweek says over 80,000 medical experts (doctors, hospital managers, and health care professionals) were invited to participate in the survey by recommending hospitals in their own country as well as other countries.

Two M0ntreal hospitals made the list, the Jewish General Hospital ranking 140th overall and the Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal, which ranked 184th.

The Jewish General’s ranking is good for the fifth-best hospital in Canada.

The Toronto General – University Health Network hospital took the top spot in the country and fourth overall.

The full report can be found right here.