These Montreal homes are all listed for $400K, which one would you pick?

Homes in Montreal aren’t cheap and on average, you need to fork over more than half a million dollars to own something on the island.

According to WOWA.ca, a real estate and finance technology firm, the average home in Montreal (as of October 2021) is $546,940. That includes single-detached homes ($504,500 average), condos ($365,000), and plexes ($690,000).

Comparatively, Montreal is a lot cheaper than Toronto ($1,136,280 on average) and Vancouver ($1,186,100 on average). With the right budget, you can find a spot that is reasonable in Montreal — especially for a first-time buyer.

Below are five homes all across Montreal that are currently on the market for $500,000, right around the city’s average home buyer cost.

(Click through each listing for more photos, details, features, and contact information.)

Be sure to let us know which one you would spend your money on.

Asking price: $599,000

Neighbourhood: Villeray

One-bedroom (in basement)

One bathroom

Seven rooms

Outdoor parking area

1,445 sq ft

Other features: In-unit washer and dryer, walkable to Jarry Metro, built in 2017

Asking price: $499,900

Neighbourhood: Mercier

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

Outdoor parking spot

2,500 sq ft

Other features: Private balcony, outdoor lot, balcony, close to metro station and bike path

Asking price: $499,000

Neighbourhood: Lachine

Three bedrooms

One bathroom, one powder room

Two parking spots

1,700 sq ft

Other features: Two-storeys, eight rooms, driveway and garage, finished basement, wood fireplace

Asking price: $499,000

Neighbourhood: Saint-Henri/Petite Bourgogne

Two-bedroom

One bathroom

One parking spot (garage)

757 sq ft

Other features: Storage locker, gym, basketball court, pool, and lounge