These Montreal homes are all listed for $400K, which one would you pick?
Homes in Montreal aren’t cheap and on average, you need to fork over more than half a million dollars to own something on the island.
According to WOWA.ca, a real estate and finance technology firm, the average home in Montreal (as of October 2021) is $546,940. That includes single-detached homes ($504,500 average), condos ($365,000), and plexes ($690,000).
Comparatively, Montreal is a lot cheaper than Toronto ($1,136,280 on average) and Vancouver ($1,186,100 on average). With the right budget, you can find a spot that is reasonable in Montreal — especially for a first-time buyer.
Below are five homes all across Montreal that are currently on the market for $500,000, right around the city’s average home buyer cost.
Condo: 8147 Rue Saint-Denis – apt. 102 (Villeray/Saint-Michel/Parc-Extension)
- Asking price: $599,000
- Neighbourhood: Villeray
- One-bedroom (in basement)
- One bathroom
- Seven rooms
- Outdoor parking area
- 1,445 sq ft
- Other features: In-unit washer and dryer, walkable to Jarry Metro, built in 2017
Duplex: 2873 – 2875 Avenue Hector (Mercier/Hochelaga-Maisonneuve)
- Asking price: $499,900
- Neighbourhood: Mercier
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Outdoor parking spot
- 2,500 sq ft
- Other features: Private balcony, outdoor lot, balcony, close to metro station and bike path
House: 725 Terrasse Louis-Basile-Pigeon (Lachine)
- Asking price: $499,000
- Neighbourhood: Lachine
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom, one powder room
- Two parking spots
- 1,700 sq ft
- Other features: Two-storeys, eight rooms, driveway and garage, finished basement, wood fireplace
Condo: 765 Rue Bourget, apt. 301 (Le Sud-Ouest)
- Asking price: $499,000
- Neighbourhood: Saint-Henri/Petite Bourgogne
- Two-bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking spot (garage)
- 757 sq ft
- Other features: Storage locker, gym, basketball court, pool, and lounge
House: 9196 boulevard Gouin Est (Rivière-des-Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles)
- Asking price: $499,000
- Neighbourhood: Rivière-des-Prairies
- Three bedrooms (one in basement)
- One bathroom, one powder room
- Two parking spots (garage)
- 1,900 sq ft
- Other features: Front and backyard, finished basement, fireplace, eight rooms