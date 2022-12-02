Real EstateMontreal HomesUrbanized

Which of these $7M Montreal dream homes would you prefer to live in? (PHOTOS)

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Dec 2 2022, 9:36 pm
Which of these $7M Montreal dream homes would you prefer to live in? (PHOTOS)
Engel & Völkers Montréal

Sometimes it’s fun to dream a little, eh?

There are currently two houses for sale in the Montreal metropolitan region hovering around the $7 million range, through Sotheby’s International Realty — the luxury real estate brand.

Obviously, if you’re dropping over $7 million on a house, you’re bound to get some spectacular views and amenities.

The properties are spread out across downtown Montreal and Outremont — location, location, location.

Put on your “what if?” hat and tell us which of these three breathtaking homes in Montreal you’d choose to live in. Do you want to be right in the middle of downtown à la Bruce Wayne close to restaurants, bars, malls, and liveliness?

Or would you prefer to live the high life with plenty of space out in Outremont?

And if you ever DO move in, be sure to invite us to the housewarming party.

Click through each listing for more details, pictures, and real estate contact info.

1430 Rue de la Montagne, Apt. 1702 (Four Seasons) – Ville-Marie

Engel & Völkers Montréal

  • Asking price: $7,250,000
  • Penthouse size: 3,105 sq ft
  • Two bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Year built: 2020
  • Eight total rooms
  • Other features: Doorman, concierge service, fitness centre, fireplace, two-car garage, indoor pool, heated floors, thermal windows and doors, sauna, spa, central AC, valet parking service, direct access to the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy store

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

51-51A Avenue McCulloch, Outremont

Engel & Völkers Montréal

  • Asking price: $6,850,000
  • Lot size: 16,856 sq ft
  • Seven bedrooms
  • Six bathrooms
  • Year built: 1910
  • 17 total rooms
  • Other features: Indoor spa, outdoor saltwater pool, wine cellar, chef’s kitchen, three-car garage, camera system, four storeys, three-car garage, fireplace, front and backyard.

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Montréal

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Real Estate
+ Montreal Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.