Which of these $7M Montreal dream homes would you prefer to live in? (PHOTOS)

Sometimes it’s fun to dream a little, eh?

There are currently two houses for sale in the Montreal metropolitan region hovering around the $7 million range, through Sotheby’s International Realty — the luxury real estate brand.

Obviously, if you’re dropping over $7 million on a house, you’re bound to get some spectacular views and amenities.

The properties are spread out across downtown Montreal and Outremont — location, location, location.

Put on your “what if?” hat and tell us which of these three breathtaking homes in Montreal you’d choose to live in. Do you want to be right in the middle of downtown à la Bruce Wayne close to restaurants, bars, malls, and liveliness?

Or would you prefer to live the high life with plenty of space out in Outremont?

And if you ever DO move in, be sure to invite us to the housewarming party.

Click through each listing for more details, pictures, and real estate contact info.

Asking price: $7,250,000

Penthouse size: 3,105 sq ft

Two bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Year built: 2020

Eight total rooms

Other features: Doorman, concierge service, fitness centre, fireplace, two-car garage, indoor pool, heated floors, thermal windows and doors, sauna, spa, central AC, valet parking service, direct access to the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy store