A look inside: $3.5M luxury penthouse with mountain view

This $3.5 million penthouse, located in the prestigious Sanctuaire du Mont-Royal building, is the epitome of luxury and elegance.

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom open-concept property is equipped with large windows, a magnificent circular staircase and a panoramic view of the mountain and the city.

Two massive terraces (over 3000 sq ft) and a semi-private elevator give the unit the ultimate sense of privacy and personalization.

The cherry on top comes in the form of frescoes hand-painted by the painter whose art adorned the Versace mansion in South Beach.

The art paired with the unit’s marble floors and skylights leaves the home with a magnificent stroke of class.

