Monday is starting off hot.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Montreal, warning that the weather could reach humidex values as high as 40ºC.

The weather agency urges citizens in the Montreal metropolitan area to “reduce your heat risk” and advises people to schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day on Monday.

Environment Canada says the “humidity and the feeling of discomfort” will remain present until Tuesday, where “feels like” temperatures will hover between 35ºC and 38ºC.

A cold front will bring back seasonal temperatures on Wednesday.

The heat warning, issued in the early morning hours of 4:30 am, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.

As for long-term predictions, AccuWeather has released its fall forecast for the country and meteorologists say this autumn is shaping up to be a “tale of two coasts” in Canada.

The weather agency has shared its fall predictions with Daily Hive, forecasting that Western Canada is “likely in for a wetter and cooler-than-average fall,” the opposite of which is expected for Quebec and the eastern provinces.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson says a “drier and warmer fall is expected across much of Eastern Canada, including Quebec and northern and central Ontario.”

The agency says Quebec’s drier and warmer weather will “set the stage for brilliant fall foliage” across the province.