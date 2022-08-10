You have to check out Montreal's evolving legal graffiti wall (PHOTOS)

Montreal has a giant, constantly changing graffiti wall that you have to check out, even if you’re not a street artist.

A tunnel on Rouen Street in Hochelaga (near the Préfontaine Metro) is a legal graffiti wall where hundreds of artists have literally left their mark over the past decade.

Because the wall, dubbed Mur Legal de Rouen, is inside a tunnel, artists can work comfortably during the warmer Montreal months without having to worry about weather conditions.

It’s common to see graffiti artists working inside the tunnel at any time of the day. Because there is no official guidelines, art pieces don’t have a very long lifespan. Amateur pieces last only a few days and more respected murals last a few weeks — occasionally more.

If you’re a street art fan, you can visit the open-air gallery every couple of weeks and be treated to an entirely new exhibit each time.

Located at 3077 rue de Rouen in Hochelaga, the graffiti wall is accessible 24 hours a day and is home to hundreds of different art pieces and styles.

Because it’s constantly evolving, the Mur Legal Rouen geolocation tag on Instagram is definitely worth keeping an eye on, but we’d highly recommend checking out this hidden gem for yourself.

