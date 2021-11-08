6 great yoga studios in Montreal to strengthen your mind and body
Namaste Montreal.
If you’re looking to foster harmony in your body and mind, there are plenty of great yoga studios spread out across Montreal.
Yoga professes a complete system of physical, mental, social, and spiritual development. For hundreds of years, the practice has been intended to realize the brilliance of your soul.
Whether you’re a yoga pro or just starting out, here are a handful of studios across Montreal that will help to get you into the spirit.
Modo Yoga
Modo Yoga (formerly known as Moksha) offers indoor, park, rooftop, hot, and zoom classes, using a community of inspired teachers who are committed to spreading the joys of yoga.
Address: 3863 St Laurent Boulevard Suite 205
Hours: 6:30 am – 11 pm
Ensō Yoga
Ensō offers 60 different yoga classes a week, ranging from beginner to advanced. The cozy studio on Peel offers flow, barre, yin, barre flow, power flow, and beginner workshops.
Address: 1470 Peel Street #100
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 4:30 – 9 pm; Friday – Saturday, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm; closed on Sundays
Luna Yoga
Luna Yoga is an environmentally conscious yoga community based in the heart of Old Montreal.
Address: 231 Rue Saint-Paul Ouest Suite 20
Hours: Monday – Tuesday, 9:30 am – 8:15 pm; Wednesday – Thursday, 7:15 am – 7:30 pm; Friday, 8:30 am – 7:15 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 9 am – 12:45 pm
Naada Yoga
Naada Yoga offers restorative classes, Vinyasa, prenatal yoga, and a variety of teaching classes in their relaxing studio in the Mile End.
Address: 5540 Casgrain Avenue
Hours: 7 am – 10 pm
Ashtanga Yoga Montréal
Ashtanga offers a variety of yoga classes for every level, including early-morning classes every day.
Address: 372 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest Suite #118
Hours: 7 – 10:30 am, 11:45 am – 1:30 pm, 5 – 7 pm
HappyTree Yoga
This Montreal-based studio welcomes yogis of all ages and offers training, teaching, and yoga workshops.
Address: 4812 St Laurent Boulevard #101
Hours: Monday, 1:45 pm – 6 pm; Tuesday – Wednesday, 4 – 9 pm; Thursday, 4:30 – 9:30 pm; Friday, 4 – 6 pm; Saturday, 11 am – 2 pm; Sunday, 5:45 – 8 pm