Put on your walking shoes: Montreal gas prices to spike even higher this weekend

Montreal gas prices have been on a record-breaking streak, and getting around is about to get even more costly.

In a tweet, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy Price and former MP Dan McTeague predicted that after a 2-cent rise on Friday, another three cents are expected to be added to the per-litre price of gas across Montreal.

McTeague expects gas to reach a startling 224.9 this weekend across Montreal.

On his website GasWizard.ca, McTeague predicts the following Montreal trends in gas prices for the weekend, and they look rather dismal for regular, premium, and diesel fuel.

If you’re curious to see how Montreal’s whopping gas prices have soared over the past few months, the Canadian Automobile Association shows that at this time last year, gas was at a modest 133.8 per litre.

It’s not a great time to be a driver. At least Montreal has over 350 km of bike paths?