How about not emptying your savings account to fill up your car before the long Thanksgiving weekend?

At the end of the workweek, gas prices jolted up by about ¢10 with some Montreal-area gas stations increasing to $1.74 per litre.

The folks at GasBuddy.com, a tech company that follows real-time fuel prices across the continent, have highlighted 10 stations around Montreal that offer some much-needed relief at the pump.

And while it’s not necessarily cheap, seeing gas prices hovering around the $1.60 per litre mark is comforting (all things considered).

It seems like Montrealer’s best choice is to go south of the island, where the average is $1.63

Before you pack up the car and tackle the Thanksgiving weekend — especially if you’re doing a lot of driving — you might want to consider filling up at any of these 10 spots, the cheapest of which is $1.59 per litre.

A full map of the Montreal metro region can be found right here.