Pump it up: Here's where to get the cheapest gas around Montreal this weekend
How about not emptying your savings account to fill up your car before the long Thanksgiving weekend?
At the end of the workweek, gas prices jolted up by about ¢10 with some Montreal-area gas stations increasing to $1.74 per litre.
The folks at GasBuddy.com, a tech company that follows real-time fuel prices across the continent, have highlighted 10 stations around Montreal that offer some much-needed relief at the pump.
- You might also like:
- Dazzling Halloween light show kicks off outside Montreal as part of 25 million LED display
- Friday fall foliage: 17 shots of how beautiful Montreal looks right now (PHOTOS)
- Noël Allemand: Biggest Christmas market in Quebec returns next month (PHOTOS)
- 7 haunted places in Montreal that are bound to get you spooked
And while it’s not necessarily cheap, seeing gas prices hovering around the $1.60 per litre mark is comforting (all things considered).
It seems like Montrealer’s best choice is to go south of the island, where the average is $1.63
Before you pack up the car and tackle the Thanksgiving weekend — especially if you’re doing a lot of driving — you might want to consider filling up at any of these 10 spots, the cheapest of which is $1.59 per litre.
A full map of the Montreal metro region can be found right here.