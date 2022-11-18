Friday fill: Here's where gas is cheapest around Montreal heading into the weekend

The rollercoaster of gas prices has been pretty topsy-turvy since the spring and there’s some comfort in knowing you can fill up for less than $1.70 per litre around Montreal.

As we head into the weekend, gas prices at some stations have dipped by about ¢10 since last weekend with some Montreal-area spots boasting fuel for as cheap as $1.60 — and it’s not even that far off the island.

The folks at GasBuddy.com, a tech company that follows real-time fuel prices across the continent, have highlighted 10 stations around Montreal that offer some much-needed relief at the pump.

And while it’s not necessarily “cheap,” seeing gas prices hovering around the $1.65 per litre mark is comforting (all things considered).

It seems like Montrealer’s best choice is to go south and west of the island, where the average is $1.64.