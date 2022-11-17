Events

These Montreal-area Cineplex theatres are showing FREE movies this weekend

Ty Jadah
|
Nov 17 2022, 9:50 pm
@sonicmovie/Instagram

Cineplex wants all of Quebec to treat themselves to some free movies this weekend.

For its 10th edition, Cineplex Community Day will offer guests a selection of popular movies for zero moolah.

All proceeds from donations and select concession sales will go toward supporting the BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada).

Guests will also enjoy all the classic movie theatre concessions including popcorn, soft drinks, and select candy, each for just $2.50.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for our annual Community Day event, an incredible way to kick off the holidays and the season of giving,” says Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “We have a fantastic lineup of movies, a vast selection of candy and, of course, our legendary popcorn.”

This year’s Community Day lineup of free family-friendly favourites includes:

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2: The Lost City
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
  • The Lost City

Participating Cineplex theatres across Quebec (and the rest of Canada) will open their doors for Community Day at 9 am and tickets will work on a first-come, first-served basis.

Showtimes begin at 9:30 am and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon.

So yes, it’s early on a Saturday BUT you get to watch a movie at a theatre for FREE!

Films will be screened in English and French, depending on the market, and guests are encouraged to visit Cineplex’s website for a list of all participating Quebec theatres.

All of the Montreal-area Cineplex theatres that will be participating are as follows:

Cineplex Community Day

When: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time: Doors open at 9 am
Price: Movies are free, concession snacks are $2.50

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Listed
