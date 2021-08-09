Heat warning in effect: It's expected to feel like 40ºC in Montreal this week

The workweek isn’t the only thing starting off on Monday. A heatwave is forecasted to persist throughout Montreal all week.

Environment Canada has issued a heat wave for Montreal and its surrounding areas, calling for humidex values to reach 40ºC over the next few days.

The weather agency says a “warm and humid airmass” has entered the province and will persist through Friday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be “particularly warm,” says Environment Canada, with maximum temperatures exceeding 30ºC and humidex values reaching 40ºC. As if that’s not uncomfortable enough, nighttime temperatures will hover near 20ºC until Friday.

The heat warning, issued just before 5 am on Monday morning, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors should be especially careful. The weather agency recommends drinking plenty of water before feeling thirsty and staying in cooler areas when possible.

‘Feels like’ temperatures are expected to reach 40ºC for back-to-back days this week, reaching a seven-day high on Thursday where humidex values are forecasted to reach a dangerous 42ºC.

Heat warnings are put into effect when temperatures dramatically increase people’s chances of developing heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Some effects of heat illness include:

Swelling

Rash

Cramps

Fainting

The worsening of some health conditions

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.