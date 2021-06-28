19 pandemic friendly things to do in Montreal this week: June 28 to July 2
You can’t really ask for the week to kick off much better: the Montreal Canadiens are vying for the Stanley Cup.
As the last week of June gets going, here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal to keep you busy.
It’s a good time in Montreal. We’ve officially been downgraded to Green Zone and the Habs are trying to do something they haven’t done (or any Canadian team for that matter) since 1993.
- See also:
So sure, we’re all focused on the Canadiens — and deservedly so — but here are a few things to do in the city just in case you need a Habs break.
Summer cocktails
View this post on Instagram
It’s officially summer which means you should be getting your drink on — but of the summertime variety.
Test out some daiquiris, margaritas, and mojitos and pretend you’re on a sandy beach somewhere…
Biodôme Montreal
View this post on Instagram
After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal has finally reopened.
Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.
Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.
Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything
The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.
The entire exhibition is free and can be found here.
Voiles en Voiles
View this post on Instagram
Ahoy matey!
Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.
Prices range from $19 to $54 per person, based on which type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.
Clock Tower Beach
View this post on Instagram
If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.
Caracol + Amay Laon – MTelus
View this post on Instagram
Hey, remember what concerts are?
MTelus is hosting electric pop musicians Caracol and Amay Laon at their timeless theatre on Tuesday (June 29) at 8 pm. Tickets cost $16 and you know, LIVE MUSIC!
Plage Jean-Doré
View this post on Instagram
Jean-Doré beach has opened for the summer, and if the weather gets nice and toasty, how about soaking up the sun and some water at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s manmade beach?
This week it’s open every day, and admission costs under $10 for adults and $4.50 for teens.
Parc Safari
View this post on Instagram
Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!
Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.
They also have live shows and amusement park rides.
Starting this week, the park is open every day, ranging from $16 to $41 for admission.
La Ronde
View this post on Instagram
As of this week, Quebec’s biggest amusement park is open every day until September.
Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.
A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game
View this post on Instagram
Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!
A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.
Prices range from $13 to $25 per person. It might be a good way to escape the workweek.
Marché des Éclusiers
View this post on Instagram
This two-storey, indoor-outdoor market is right on the canal and offers fresh produce, coffee, baked good, and hooch for people who want to be as Old Port, as Old Port can be.
H2O Adventures – Swan Ride
View this post on Instagram
Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?
Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
View this post on Instagram
When was the last time you went to a museum?
The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle
The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.
Tyrolienne MTL Zipline
View this post on Instagram
Take a zip across Old Montreal.
For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.
Espace pour la vie
View this post on Instagram
The newly renovated Biodôme de Montréal is open after having gone major renovations over the past two years.
The iconic space’s renovations are highlighted by a new “multisensory and immersive experience,” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas.
The Biodôme is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm, and the Jardin Botanique is open daily from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Tickets cost a smooth $19 to enter each one.
Jardins Gamelin
View this post on Instagram
It’s tough to get more Montreal than the Jardins Gamelin at the Quartier des Spectacles.
The space is full of thematic gardens, greenhouses, a butterfly house, and a musical atmosphere.
Grab a snack, soak up the sun, and chill out this week.
Check out a movie – Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal
View this post on Instagram
Remember movie theatres?
Cinemas are now reopened across Montreal and the city’s most popular downtown spot is showing some good flicks, including F9 The Fast Saga, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, In The Heights, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Cruella, A Quiet Place Part II, and more.
Plus, you can eat popcorn inside again!
Bota Bota
View this post on Instagram
Bota Bota is open every day until 9 pm for people looking to get a massage, water circuit, or some serious spa time.
The past 14 months have been difficult, so take some time to relax.
Oasis Surfing
View this post on Instagram
This surf spot in the South Shore has an indoor wave pool so you can surf (and learn to surf) for relatively cheap.
You know, instead of flying to the Caribbean.
Surf’s up, dudes and dudettes!