19 pandemic friendly things to do in Montreal this week: June 28 to July 2

You can’t really ask for the week to kick off much better: the Montreal Canadiens are vying for the Stanley Cup.

As the last week of June gets going, here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal to keep you busy.

It’s a good time in Montreal. We’ve officially been downgraded to Green Zone and the Habs are trying to do something they haven’t done (or any Canadian team for that matter) since 1993.

So sure, we’re all focused on the Canadiens — and deservedly so — but here are a few things to do in the city just in case you need a Habs break.

It’s officially summer which means you should be getting your drink on — but of the summertime variety.

Test out some daiquiris, margaritas, and mojitos and pretend you’re on a sandy beach somewhere…

The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.

The entire exhibition is free and can be found here.

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

Prices range from $19 to $54 per person, based on which type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.

Hey, remember what concerts are?

MTelus is hosting electric pop musicians Caracol and Amay Laon at their timeless theatre on Tuesday (June 29) at 8 pm. Tickets cost $16 and you know, LIVE MUSIC!

Jean-Doré beach has opened for the summer, and if the weather gets nice and toasty, how about soaking up the sun and some water at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s manmade beach?

This week it’s open every day, and admission costs under $10 for adults and $4.50 for teens.

Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!

Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.

They also have live shows and amusement park rides.

Starting this week, the park is open every day, ranging from $16 to $41 for admission.

As of this week, Quebec’s biggest amusement park is open every day until September.

Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.

Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!

A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.

Prices range from $13 to $25 per person. It might be a good way to escape the workweek.

This two-storey, indoor-outdoor market is right on the canal and offers fresh produce, coffee, baked good, and hooch for people who want to be as Old Port, as Old Port can be.

Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?

Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.

When was the last time you went to a museum?

The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle

The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.

Take a zip across Old Montreal.

For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.

The newly renovated Biodôme de Montréal is open after having gone major renovations over the past two years.

The iconic space’s renovations are highlighted by a new “multisensory and immersive experience,” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas.

The Biodôme is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm, and the Jardin Botanique is open daily from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Tickets cost a smooth $19 to enter each one.

It’s tough to get more Montreal than the Jardins Gamelin at the Quartier des Spectacles.

The space is full of thematic gardens, greenhouses, a butterfly house, and a musical atmosphere.

Grab a snack, soak up the sun, and chill out this week.

Remember movie theatres?

Cinemas are now reopened across Montreal and the city’s most popular downtown spot is showing some good flicks, including F9 The Fast Saga, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, In The Heights, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Cruella, A Quiet Place Part II, and more.

Plus, you can eat popcorn inside again!

Bota Bota is open every day until 9 pm for people looking to get a massage, water circuit, or some serious spa time.

The past 14 months have been difficult, so take some time to relax.

This surf spot in the South Shore has an indoor wave pool so you can surf (and learn to surf) for relatively cheap.

You know, instead of flying to the Caribbean.

Surf’s up, dudes and dudettes!