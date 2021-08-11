5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, August 11

It’s not really a secret, the latter half of the workweek just feels easier.

So, to help make it feel like Thursday and Friday appear a bit quicker, here are a handful of things to do in Montreal today, August 11.

The Xcellene Show celebrates racialized queer and/or trans persons and applauds “all aspects of our identities,” says Fierté Montreal.

Check out a selection of virtual albeit highly colourful performances delivered by an array of local artists, including J4de, Tamara Weber, Lonely Boy, Magbeta, Redgee, Christopher Marlot, Barb Tarbox, Zaya Solange and Hua Li.

When: Wednesday, August 11

Time: 8 – 9:15 pm

Where: MAtv (virtual)

Price: Free; register online

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aquazilla (@aquazilla_)

With the hot weather in line for today, why not tackle some refreshing water?

Aquazilla is a 30-by-35 meters inflatable structure that’s made of slides, platforms, wiggle bridges, trampolines, monkey bars, and flip bags atop the water.

If the weather is too hot for you and you want a little more excitement than a traditional pool, give Aquazilla a try.

When: Wednesday, August 11

Time: 11 am – 6 pm

Where: Jean Doré Beach

Price: $12 to $15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSF (@ksf_montreal)

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.

SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the heat and the refreshing river.

When: From now until September

Time: Varies per selection

Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore, Roadtrip, Travel (@aspie.explorer_qc)

Maybe you don’t water today to cool you off, you’d rather AC?

Musee Grevin is Montreal’s very own version of Madame Tussaud’s in London. A wax museum hidden inside Centre Eaton, Musee Grevin will have you snapping pics of all your favourite celebrities.

The museum has creepily similar figurines of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Michael Jackson, Charlie Chaplin, and so many more.

With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.

When: Wednesday, August 11

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine

Price: $13.60 – $1