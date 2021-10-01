Montreal is brimming with talented photographers — both amateur and professional.

And while the city on its own has plenty of beautiful views to offer, capturing its majesty is an art form in itself. You either have “the eye” or you don’t.

From spectacular shots of Old Montreal and stunning buildings to streets full of art, here are some photos of the city that caught our eyes on the ‘gram over the past week.

Be sure to use the hashtag #dailyhivemtl so your gorgeous photos can be shared on future photo roundups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @diablo_600

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DarkPhalanx (@johannesgps)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blog Bymelm.com ✈️ (@melicanada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaled Rashid (@k_raash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sogol (@sogolllll.p)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mɪᴄʜᴇʟᴇ Tʜᴏᴍᴘꜱᴏɴ (@magpie_n_moo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Un Végétalien à Montréal 🌿 (@unvegetalienamontreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilie (@mily_mtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vladimir Skubchenko (@skubche)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Lau (@jcl_in_mtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beyond the prism (@beyond_the_prism)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilie (@mily_mtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maycie ♡ (@mayciemaisnon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @diablo_600

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Montréal 🇨🇦 (@p.h.otographies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Levan Photography (@tommy2524)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Branover (@ericbranover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by p.ntshoot (@p.ntshoot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilie (@mily_mtl)