Montreal en photo: 18 mesmerizing shots of the city from the past week

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another “Montreal en photo” roundup. And as per usual, our local photographers did not disappoint.
As we wave goodbye to November, we dive headfirst into the winter holidays.
- You might also like:
- 20 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 26 to 28
- 10 facts about the Montreal Canadiens only diehard fans will know
The days may be shorter but an abundance of festive cheer is keeping Montreal alive and bright. This enthusiasm in the air is very prominent in this week’s submissions.
Here are 18 of our favourite snapshots from the past week.
Be sure to use the hashtag #dailyhivemtl so your gorgeous photos can be shared on future editions of our photo roundups.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram