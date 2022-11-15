Did you feel it? 3.7 magnitude earthquake surprises Montrealers

On Monday night, around 9:30, a small earthquake occurred in the Saint-Jerome area.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck in an area just 26 km north of Montreal. While no real damage has been reported, the quake had a depth of 10 kilometres.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.7 on 14 Nov at 21:23 EST. Details : https://t.co/ZBjvR56e2r 26 km N of Montreal, QC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) November 15, 2022

More than 1,000 people have reported feeling it to varying degrees. Many of them took to Twitter to report anything from a light trembling caused by a train to an explosive rumbling.

Here are some live reactions to the uncommon occurrence:

At 9:23PM I felt like the ceiling would fall! It was an earthquake! #Montreal #earthquake — Evergreen Umbrella (@Cristology) November 15, 2022

Just felt an earthquake in #Montreal, anyone else? — Brunette (@BrunetteLeon) November 15, 2022

Some just rumbled right through Montreal about 10 minutes ago. Anyone else feel that? #tremors or slight #earthquake — Terri Hamelin (@iamAutumn61) November 15, 2022

A few mins ago, my whole building shook. I thought like usual my neighbours been slamming doors. nope…earthquake. #montreal #earthquake — Kodder/Wissam *Birthmark* (@kodder) November 15, 2022

Who else felt the earthquake tonight? 😬😵‍💫 #Montreal — Switchblade Sophie #TheJoker☔️ (@TheRealSophie10) November 15, 2022

for once, the shaking was an actual earthquake and not just your usual montreal construction!! — camille 🌸 (@caaaamille8) November 15, 2022

apparently there was a magnitude 3.0 earthquake a few hours ago in montreal i did not notice. found out on the montreal subreddit 😭 — smartest person on twt (@redbulltropicaI) November 15, 2022