Did you feel it? 3.7 magnitude earthquake surprises Montrealers
On Monday night, around 9:30, a small earthquake occurred in the Saint-Jerome area.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck in an area just 26 km north of Montreal. While no real damage has been reported, the quake had a depth of 10 kilometres.
EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.7 on 14 Nov at 21:23 EST.
Details : https://t.co/ZBjvR56e2r
26 km N of Montreal, QC
— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) November 15, 2022
More than 1,000 people have reported feeling it to varying degrees. Many of them took to Twitter to report anything from a light trembling caused by a train to an explosive rumbling.
Here are some live reactions to the uncommon occurrence:
At 9:23PM I felt like the ceiling would fall! It was an earthquake! #Montreal #earthquake
— Evergreen Umbrella (@Cristology) November 15, 2022
Just felt an earthquake in #Montreal, anyone else?
— Brunette (@BrunetteLeon) November 15, 2022
Some just rumbled right through Montreal about 10 minutes ago. Anyone else feel that? #tremors or slight #earthquake
— Terri Hamelin (@iamAutumn61) November 15, 2022
A few mins ago, my whole building shook. I thought like usual my neighbours been slamming doors. nope…earthquake. #montreal #earthquake
— Kodder/Wissam *Birthmark* (@kodder) November 15, 2022
Who else felt the earthquake tonight? 😬😵💫 #Montreal
— Switchblade Sophie #TheJoker☔️ (@TheRealSophie10) November 15, 2022
for once, the shaking was an actual earthquake and not just your usual montreal construction!!
— camille 🌸 (@caaaamille8) November 15, 2022
apparently there was a magnitude 3.0 earthquake a few hours ago in montreal i did not notice. found out on the montreal subreddit 😭
— smartest person on twt (@redbulltropicaI) November 15, 2022
Umm, fellow #Montreal ‘ers, was that an earthquake just now? Shaved a year off my life. Terrifying
— Jennifer (@Draven1683) November 15, 2022