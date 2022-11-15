News

Did you feel it? 3.7 magnitude earthquake surprises Montrealers

Al Sciola
Nov 15 2022, 3:23 pm
Benoit Daoust | MuhsinRina/Shutterstock

On Monday night, around 9:30, a small earthquake occurred in the Saint-Jerome area.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck in an area just 26 km north of Montreal. While no real damage has been reported, the quake had a depth of 10 kilometres.

More than 1,000 people have reported feeling it to varying degrees. Many of them took to Twitter to report anything from a light trembling caused by a train to an explosive rumbling.

Here are some live reactions to the uncommon occurrence:

