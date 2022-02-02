Here are 7 Montreal-based businesses that will take your old clothes

If a certain piece of underappreciated clothing is taking up precious real estate in your closet, it’s time to donate them to people in need.

Thankfully, there are a collection of great options around Montreal that will take clothing you’re no longer using and put it towards people in need.

Here are a few Montreal-based businesses that will happily take back some of your old clothes.

The Renaissance Donation Centres are open seven days a week and offer citizens a place to drop off items they no longer need through a 24/7 bin safely stored outside the shop.

All donations of clothing and household items that are in good condition are accepted at the Renaissance Donation Centres.

Address: 4001 Boulevard Decarie

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 9 am to 6 pm; Thursday to Friday, 9 am to 8 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Drop off: 24/7

Chez Doris is a charitable organization offering an everyday daytime shelter for all women in difficulty. The house provides meals, respite, clothing, and socio-recreational activities in an accepting environment.

The shelter also takes used clothing donations.

Address: 1430 Rue Chomedey

Hours: 8:30 am to 3 pm

Drop off: 8:30 am to 3 pm (inside)

Fondation La Collecte was established in Montreal in 1998, and with clothing bins scattered throughout the city, their service is extra convenient. The foundation also offers pick-up for people who want to make donations but don’t want to drop the items off.

Registration for pick up can be found online.

Address: 10871 Avenue Salk

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm, closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Drop off: 24/7, throughout the Greater Montreal area (find a bin online)

Le Chainon listens “unconditionally and without judgment” to any request for help, day and night, seven days a week.

The organization accepts donations that are in good condition and that have resale or donation value.

It accepts clothes for women, men, and children, fashion accessories, footwear, cookware, small appliances, books, seasonal decorations, collections, and small furniture.

Address: 4375 Boulevard St-Laurent

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10 am to 6 pm; Thursday to Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Drop off: During opening hours (inside)

From youth programs, food banks, and clothing donations, Partageons l’espoir does a little bit of everything for people in need. Last year, over 11,000 Montrealers relied on its food bank.

The gorgeous spot graciously accepts donations during its operating hours.

Address: 625 Rue Fortune

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm, closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Drop off: During opening hours (inside)

“Your used clothing and other items can find a second life if you donate them,” states the Le Support website. They are worth their weight in gold for many people, and it helps the environment reuse old clothing instead of filling up landfills.

Le Support also offers home pick-up if you can’t make it to their location.

Visit their website for more information.

Address: 6275 Boulevard des Grandes-Prairies

Hours: 8 am to 4:15 pm, closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Drop off: During operating hours (inside)

Meubles du Grand Berger is a giant warehouse in Point St-Charles that takes in your old clothes, furniture, accessories, and toys and resells them at lower prices to people in need.

They also offer pick-up options.

Address: 2510 Rue Centre

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm, closed on Sundays

Drop off: During operating hours (inside)