Here are the top road trip destinations for Montrealers

Let’s face it, international travel has been anything but easy due to the ongoing you-know-what. Because of this, thousands of Canadians have taken the opportunity to discover their own backyards for a change.

Now, vacation rental site Vrbo has released its top drive-to destinations for 2022 based on rental demand.

“We first saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable. As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home,” said Mary Zajac, Vrbo spokesperson. “From many regions of the country, travellers can find a popular vacation destination within 350 kilometres on Vrbo, which is about a 3 to 4-hour car ride.”

When it comes to Montrealers, here are the top three local getaway spots.

Quebec City, QC

Distance: 255 km

Mont-Tremblant, QC

Distance: 135 km

Magog, QC

Distance: 125 km