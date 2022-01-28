Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough
Jan 28 2022, 8:08 pm
Montreal has seen 268,074 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,160 virus-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Quebec public health reported 3,600 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 853,120 since March 2020.
Montreal accounts for 31.4% of Quebec’s total cases and 39% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,160 of 13,113).
- You might also like:
- What's the difference between boroughs and neighbourhoods in Montreal?
- 15 shots of the "Freedom Convoy" from across Canada (PHOTOS)
- Addicted to Wordle? Here's how you can play it more than once a day
The City of Montreal says it is currently in level 2 of its “intervention mode” of the city’s Civil Protection Plan.
On January 23, Montreal renewed its state of emergency for at least five more days.
Here’s how Montreal’s 268,074 COVID-19 cases break down per borough (in descending order) along with the case increase compared to last week.
|Borough/District
|Number of cases since start of pandemic
|Difference since last week (January 20):
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce
|22,953
|+549
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|21,134
|+464
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|19,243
|+566
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|18,621
|+518
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles
|17,086
|+374
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|16,907
|+437
|Montréal-Nord
|14,782
|+352
|Saint-Laurent
|14,182
|+316
|Saint-Léonard
|13,926
|+265
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|11,843
|+302
|Ville-Marie
|11,295
|+344
|LaSalle
|10,699
|+247
|Sud Ouest
|9,314
|+250
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|8,567
|+236
|Verdun
|7,190
|+212
|Territory to be confirmed*
|7,122
|-284
|Anjou
|6,666
|+137
|Lachine
|5,991
|+154
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|5,799
|+161
|Côte-Saint-Luc
|5,063
|+208
|Pointe-Claire
|2,645
|+78
|Outremont
|2,644
|+72
|Mont Royal
|2,375
|+58
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|2,205
|+56
|Dorval
|1,947
|+72
|Kirkland
|1,838
|+57
|Westmount
|1,759
|+92
|Beaconsfield
|1,420
|+45
|Hampstead
|955
|+42
|Montreal-Est
|624
|+22
|Montreal-Ouest
|514
|+13
|Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue
|412
|+10
|Baie-D’Urfé
|275
|+7
|Senneville
|77
|—
*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”
More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.