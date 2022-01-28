News

Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Jan 28 2022, 8:08 pm
Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough
Jane Rix/Shutterstock

Montreal has seen 268,074 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,160 virus-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Quebec public health reported 3,600 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 853,120 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 31.4% of Quebec’s total cases and 39% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,160 of 13,113).

The City of Montreal says it is currently in level 2 of its “intervention mode” of the city’s Civil Protection Plan.

On January 23, Montreal renewed its state of emergency for at least five more days.

Here’s how Montreal’s 268,074 COVID-19 cases break down per borough (in descending order) along with the case increase compared to last week.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic Difference since last week (January 20):
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 22,953 +549
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 21,134 +464
Ahuntsic–Cartierville 19,243 +566
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 18,621 +518
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 17,086 +374
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 16,907 +437
Montréal-Nord 14,782 +352
Saint-Laurent 14,182 +316
Saint-Léonard 13,926 +265
Plateau-Mont-Royal 11,843 +302
Ville-Marie 11,295 +344
LaSalle 10,699 +247
Sud Ouest 9,314 +250
Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8,567 +236
Verdun 7,190 +212
Territory to be confirmed* 7,122 -284
Anjou 6,666 +137
Lachine 5,991 +154
Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,799 +161
Côte-Saint-Luc 5,063 +208
Pointe-Claire 2,645 +78
Outremont 2,644 +72
Mont Royal 2,375 +58
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 2,205 +56
Dorval 1,947 +72
Kirkland 1,838 +57
Westmount 1,759 +92
Beaconsfield 1,420 +45
Hampstead 955 +42
Montreal-Est 624 +22
Montreal-Ouest 514 +13
Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 412 +10
Baie-D’Urfé 275 +7
Senneville 77
*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”
More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.
Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT