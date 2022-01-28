Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough

Montreal has seen 268,074 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,160 virus-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Quebec public health reported 3,600 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 853,120 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 31.4% of Quebec’s total cases and 39% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,160 of 13,113).

The City of Montreal says it is currently in level 2 of its “intervention mode” of the city’s Civil Protection Plan.

On January 23, Montreal renewed its state of emergency for at least five more days.

Here’s how Montreal’s 268,074 COVID-19 cases break down per borough (in descending order) along with the case increase compared to last week.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic Difference since last week (January 20): Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 22,953 +549 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 21,134 +464 Ahuntsic–Cartierville 19,243 +566 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 18,621 +518 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 17,086 +374 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 16,907 +437 Montréal-Nord 14,782 +352 Saint-Laurent 14,182 +316 Saint-Léonard 13,926 +265 Plateau-Mont-Royal 11,843 +302 Ville-Marie 11,295 +344 LaSalle 10,699 +247 Sud Ouest 9,314 +250 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8,567 +236 Verdun 7,190 +212 Territory to be confirmed* 7,122 -284 Anjou 6,666 +137 Lachine 5,991 +154 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,799 +161 Côte-Saint-Luc 5,063 +208 Pointe-Claire 2,645 +78 Outremont 2,644 +72 Mont Royal 2,375 +58 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 2,205 +56 Dorval 1,947 +72 Kirkland 1,838 +57 Westmount 1,759 +92 Beaconsfield 1,420 +45 Hampstead 955 +42 Montreal-Est 624 +22 Montreal-Ouest 514 +13 Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 412 +10 Baie-D’Urfé 275 +7 Senneville 77 —

*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”