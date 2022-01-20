Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 case numbers break down per borough

Montreal has seen 261,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,072 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Quebec public health reported 1,376 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 818,847 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 32% of Quebec’s total cases and 40% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,072 out of 12,639).

Here’s how Montreal’s 241,676 COVID-19 cases break down per borough, in descending order.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 22,404 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 20,670 Ahuntsic–Cartierville 18,677 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 18,103 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 16,712 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 16,470 Montréal-Nord 14,430 Saint-Laurent 13,866 Saint-Léonard 13,661 Plateau-Mont-Royal 11,541 Ville-Marie 10,951 LaSalle 10,452 Sud Ouest 9,064 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8,331 Anjou 6,529 Lachine 5,837 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,638 *Territory to be confrmed* 7,406 Outremont 2,572 Pointe Claire 2,567 Mont Royal 2,317 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 2,149 Dorval 1,875 Kirkland 1,781 Westmount 1,667 Beaconsfield 1,375 Hampstead 913 Montreal-Est 602 Montreal-Ouest 501 Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 402 Baie-D’Urfé 268 Senneville 77

*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”

More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.