Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 case numbers break down per borough

Jan 20 2022, 5:51 pm
Montreal has seen 261,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,072 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Quebec public health reported 1,376 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 818,847 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 32% of Quebec’s total cases and 40% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,072 out of 12,639).

Here’s how Montreal’s 241,676 COVID-19 cases break down per borough, in descending order.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 22,404
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 20,670
Ahuntsic–Cartierville 18,677
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 18,103
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 16,712
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 16,470
Montréal-Nord 14,430
Saint-Laurent 13,866
Saint-Léonard 13,661
Plateau-Mont-Royal 11,541
Ville-Marie 10,951
LaSalle 10,452
Sud Ouest 9,064
Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8,331
Anjou 6,529
Lachine 5,837
Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,638
*Territory to be confrmed* 7,406
Outremont 2,572
Pointe Claire 2,567
Mont Royal 2,317
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 2,149
Dorval 1,875
Kirkland 1,781
Westmount 1,667
Beaconsfield 1,375
Hampstead 913
Montreal-Est 602
Montreal-Ouest 501
Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 402
Baie-D’Urfé 268
Senneville 77

*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”

More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.

