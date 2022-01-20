Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 case numbers break down per borough
Jan 20 2022, 5:51 pm
Montreal has seen 261,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,072 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
On Thursday, Quebec public health reported 1,376 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 818,847 since March 2020.
Montreal accounts for 32% of Quebec’s total cases and 40% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,072 out of 12,639).
Here’s how Montreal’s 241,676 COVID-19 cases break down per borough, in descending order.
|Borough/District
|Number of cases since start of pandemic
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce
|22,404
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|20,670
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|18,677
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|18,103
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles
|16,712
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|16,470
|Montréal-Nord
|14,430
|Saint-Laurent
|13,866
|Saint-Léonard
|13,661
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|11,541
|Ville-Marie
|10,951
|LaSalle
|10,452
|Sud Ouest
|9,064
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|8,331
|Anjou
|6,529
|Lachine
|5,837
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|5,638
|*Territory to be confrmed*
|7,406
|Outremont
|2,572
|Pointe Claire
|2,567
|Mont Royal
|2,317
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|2,149
|Dorval
|1,875
|Kirkland
|1,781
|Westmount
|1,667
|Beaconsfield
|1,375
|Hampstead
|913
|Montreal-Est
|602
|Montreal-Ouest
|501
|Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue
|402
|Baie-D’Urfé
|268
|Senneville
|77
*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”
More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.