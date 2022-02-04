Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough
Montreal has seen 272,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,229 virus-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Montreal public health has reported 4,167 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 69 deaths.
On Friday, Quebec public health reported 3,400 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 875,429 since March 2020.
Montreal accounts for 38.9% of Quebec’s total cases and 31% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,229 of 13,420).
- You might also like:
- Ex-Habs tough guy Chris Nilan fired by TSN for refusing to get vaccinated
- Canadian premiers call for trucker convoys to remain peaceful
- Canadian provinces and territories ask feds for better healthcare funding
The City of Montreal says it is currently in level 2 of its “intervention mode” of the city’s Civil Protection Plan.
On February 3, Montreal renewed its state of emergency for at least five more days.
Here’s how Montreal’s 272,241 COVID-19 cases break down per borough (in descending order) along with the case increase compared to last week.
|Borough/District
|Number of cases since start of pandemic
|Difference since last week (January 27):
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce
|23,305
|+352
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|21,375
|+241
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|19,577
|+334
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|18,883
|+242
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles
|17,295
|+209
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|17,142
|+4235
|Montréal-Nord
|14,975
|+193
|Saint-Laurent
|14,354
|+3172
|Saint-Léonard
|14,086
|+160
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|12,058
|+215
|Ville-Marie
|11,472
|+187
|LaSalle
|10,845
|+146
|Sud Ouest
|9,457
|+143
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|8,703
|+136
|Verdun
|7,312
|+122
|Territory to be confirmed*
|7,337
|+215
|Anjou
|6,748
|+82
|Lachine
|6,087
|+96
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|5,908
|+109
|Côte-Saint-Luc
|5,165
|+102
|Pointe-Claire
|2,712
|+67
|Outremont
|2,691
|+47
|Mont Royal
|2,436
|+61
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|2,263
|+58
|Dorval
|2,003
|+76
|Kirkland
|1,865
|+27
|Westmount
|1,817
|+58
|Beaconsfield
|1,457
|+37
|Hampstead
|976
|+21
|Montreal-Est
|635
|+11
|Montreal-Ouest
|523
|+9
|Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue
|418
|+6
|Baie-D’Urfé
|282
|+7
|Senneville
|78
|+1