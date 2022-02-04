NewsCoronavirus

Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough

Feb 4 2022, 9:42 pm
Jaz Wuji/Shutterstock

Montreal has seen 272,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,229 virus-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Montreal public health has reported 4,167 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 69 deaths.

On Friday, Quebec public health reported 3,400 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 875,429 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 38.9% of Quebec’s total cases and 31% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,229 of 13,420).

The City of Montreal says it is currently in level 2 of its “intervention mode” of the city’s Civil Protection Plan.

On February 3, Montreal renewed its state of emergency for at least five more days.

Here’s how Montreal’s 272,241 COVID-19 cases break down per borough (in descending order) along with the case increase compared to last week.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic Difference since last week (January 27):
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 23,305 +352
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 21,375 +241
Ahuntsic–Cartierville 19,577 +334
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 18,883 +242
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 17,295 +209
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 17,142 +4235
Montréal-Nord 14,975 +193
Saint-Laurent  14,354 +3172
Saint-Léonard 14,086 +160
Plateau-Mont-Royal 12,058 +215
Ville-Marie 11,472 +187
LaSalle 10,845 +146
Sud Ouest 9,457 +143
Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8,703 +136
Verdun 7,312 +122
Territory to be confirmed* 7,337 +215
Anjou 6,748 +82
Lachine 6,087 +96
Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,908 +109
Côte-Saint-Luc 5,165 +102
Pointe-Claire 2,712 +67
Outremont 2,691 +47
Mont Royal 2,436 +61
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 2,263 +58
Dorval 2,003 +76
Kirkland 1,865 +27
Westmount 1,817 +58
Beaconsfield 1,457 +37
Hampstead 976 +21
Montreal-Est 635 +11
Montreal-Ouest 523 +9
Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 418 +6
Baie-D’Urfé 282 +7
Senneville 78 +1
*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”
More breakdowns — including COVID-19 deaths by age and gender — can be found on the Santé Montreal website.
