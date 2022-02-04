Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough

Montreal has seen 272,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,229 virus-related deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Montreal public health has reported 4,167 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 69 deaths.

On Friday, Quebec public health reported 3,400 new COVID-19 cases in the province, which now totals 875,429 since March 2020.

Montreal accounts for 38.9% of Quebec’s total cases and 31% of the province’s COVID-19 deaths (5,229 of 13,420).

The City of Montreal says it is currently in level 2 of its “intervention mode” of the city’s Civil Protection Plan.

On February 3, Montreal renewed its state of emergency for at least five more days.

Here’s how Montreal’s 272,241 COVID-19 cases break down per borough (in descending order) along with the case increase compared to last week.

Borough/District Number of cases since start of pandemic Difference since last week (January 27): Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 23,305 +352 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 21,375 +241 Ahuntsic–Cartierville 19,577 +334 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 18,883 +242 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 17,295 +209 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 17,142 +4235 Montréal-Nord 14,975 +193 Saint-Laurent 14,354 +3172 Saint-Léonard 14,086 +160 Plateau-Mont-Royal 12,058 +215 Ville-Marie 11,472 +187 LaSalle 10,845 +146 Sud Ouest 9,457 +143 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8,703 +136 Verdun 7,312 +122 Territory to be confirmed* 7,337 +215 Anjou 6,748 +82 Lachine 6,087 +96 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 5,908 +109 Côte-Saint-Luc 5,165 +102 Pointe-Claire 2,712 +67 Outremont 2,691 +47 Mont Royal 2,436 +61 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève 2,263 +58 Dorval 2,003 +76 Kirkland 1,865 +27 Westmount 1,817 +58 Beaconsfield 1,457 +37 Hampstead 976 +21 Montreal-Est 635 +11 Montreal-Ouest 523 +9 Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue 418 +6 Baie-D’Urfé 282 +7 Senneville 78 +1

*Montreal Public Health says home addresses are “currently being documented and therefore territories cannot be confirmed at this time.”