Cup o' joe: The 10 best places to get coffee in Montreal

Montreal is a godsend when it comes to looking for the best coffee.

Not only are there so many coffee options, but there are also so many good coffee options in the city. Whether you’re sipping on Olimpico in the Mile End, Ferlucci in Villeray, or Mercanti in NDG, good coffee is scattered all over the island.

If you’re in the mood for a real good cup o’ joe, none of these options is a bad choice.

It’s tough to get more authentic Italian coffee than Mercanti. The cafe’s owner, Gianni Battista, produces home blends from a mix of coffee beans specifically selected by him.

It’s like tasting a cup of magic.

Address: 6128 avenue Monkland

Hours: 7 am to 6 pm

Cafe Olimpico is a landmark in the Mile End. It was founded in 1970 and has spawned expansions in the Old Port and downtown.

The European-inspired institution makes wonderful coffee and very tasty espresso drinks.

Plus Olimpico’s hours are great for people who need a coffee at pretty much any time of the day.

Address: 124 Rue Saint- Viateur Ouest

Hours: 6 am – 12 am

Cafe Myriade’s coffee is sourced and roasted by 49th Parallel Roasters in Vancouver. Myriad builds its menu based on the seasonality of coffee-producing countries and offers a rotating selection of origins that change regularly.

And guess what? They’re all tasty.

Address: Multiple locations, 1432 Mackay Street (flagship)

Hours: 8:30 am – 4 pm; Monday to Friday, 9 am – 4 pm: Saturday and Sunday

Cafe Ferlucci makes Italian coffee that is strong and rich. They make espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, and a Nutellatte. Yes, a Nutella latte. It’s decadent.

Address: 432 Rue de Castelnau Est

Hours: 7 am – 9 pm

Melk makes its own organic roasts, espresso-based drinks, and lattes. They also have a location on rue Stanley, downtown.

Address: 612 avenue Monkland

Hours: 7 am – 7 pm

Pikolo works with Canadian roasters Monogram, Rabbit Hole, and 49th Parallel and crafts its coffee with the goal to always “showcase the intrinsic character of individual coffees and served with casual familiarity.”

Coffee with character nestled into the McGill Ghetto.

Address: 3418b Park Avenue

Hours: 8 am – 4 pm

This cozy spot in Ahuntsic makes very tasty lattes, rich coffee, and smooth-tasting espressos.

Address: 318 Rue Fleury Ouest

Hours: 8 am – 6 pm

Waxman is a family-operated tuxedo shop and barbershop but they also low-key make an amazing espresso.

Even if you’re not in the need for a tux, check out the Italian Espresso Bar.

Address: 4605 Park Avenue

Hours: 10 am – 6 pm; Monday – Thursday, 10 am – 9 pm; Friday – Saturday, closed Sunday

This pleasant little cafe near the Atwater Market makes a mean almond milk latte. It also has a second equally-tasty location in Verdun.

Address: 2713 Notre-Dame Ouest

Hours: 7 am – 4 pm

The owners of Tommy’s Cafe say they tried 15 to 20 different coffees in New York City before opening up their quaint cafe in 2015.

The research paid off, every coffee on the menu is phenomenal.

Address: 200 Notre-Dame St Ouest (British Empire building)

Hours: 8 am – 6 pm